CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Bezos offered Tom Hanks a ride on Blue Origin space rocket

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarakshi Rai
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GnCU_0clrApi400

( The Hill ) — Actor Tom Hanks was offered a coveted seat on Jeff Bezos ‘s Blue Origin rocket, but the Hollywood star turned down the opportunity because of the price.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel ‘s late night show, the “Apollo 13” actor said that Bezos wanted him to pay if he accepted the invitation to go to space.

“Well yeah, provided I pay,” Hanks said when asked by Kimmel about the Blue Origin invite. “It costs like $28 million or something like that. And I’m doing good, Jimmy — I’m doing good — but I ain’t paying $28 million. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now.”

Hanks added that everyone could replicate the trip at home while leaning back into their chairs and shaking.

“It’s about a 12-minute flight, is that about it? We could all do it in our seats right here,” Hanks said while imitating being onboard a space ship.

Blue Origin did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Kimmel also asked Hanks if it was true if he was offered an invite before William Shatner.

William Shatner, a leading actor in the series “Star Trek” became the oldest person to travel to space on a Blue Origin flight last month.

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on the space show, was launched into space in October aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and capsule, where he took a 10-minute trip to the edge of space.

While Hanks didn’t head up to the wide expanse with Blue Origin, Insider reported that he is one of many celebrities who has reserved a seat on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amazon Jeff Bezos Responded After The Internet Joked About Leonardo DiCaprio Stealing His Girlfriend

Many people would likely agree that Leonardo DiCaprio is still one of the most desirable men in all of Hollywood. Over the course of his career, he’s endeared himself to fans all around the world and has built quite a solid following. And as you’d expect, he does quite well with the ladies. The public knows this very well, so many were quick to share jokes when he was recently seen chatting with Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, who seemed entranced by the actor. Now, following the Internet’s jokes about DiCaprio stealing his girlfriend, Bezos has issued a humorously dark response.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
William Shatner
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ volleyball in Cast Away is being sold at an auction

Have you ever wanted to own a film prop? For anyone whose answer is “yes”, you’ll have a chance to get your hands on a very memorable one. The problem is you’ll have to fork out quite a lot of money – the item is estimated to be sold for up to £60,000.The item is Wilson, the volleyball that was Tom Hanks’ closest companion during his four years stranded alone on a desert island in the 2000 film Cast Away.Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film follows Chuck Noland (Hanks), a FedEx deliveryman turned plane crash survivor. After finding the item,...
MOVIES
Indy100

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin loses NASA lawsuit

After Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA over a $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX was dismissed, Elon Musk appeared to poke fun at Jeff Bezos on Twitter. Blue Origin, Bezos’ company, has been vying with SpaceX for a contract to handle NASA’s Human Landing System program, which is in charge of delivering astronauts to the moon’s surface for the agency’s planned Artemis missions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Origin Space#Rocket#Blue Origin#Virgin Galactic
987thebull.com

Tom Hanks Didn’t Go To Space Because ?

Space isn’t cheap folks. During Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Tom Hanks, “Is it true that you were asked to go to space by Jeff Bezos before William Shatner?” He said, “Well, yeah, provided I pay.”. “It costs like 28 million bucks or something like...
CELEBRITIES
People

Tom Hanks Gets Emotional Remembering Late Peter Scolari: 'We Were Molecularly Connected'

Tom Hanks is reflecting on his friendship with Peter Scolari. The Finch actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, at one point opening up about his friendship with the late Scolari, whom he costarred with in the beloved sitcom Bosom Buddies, which ran for two seasons from 1980 to 1982 on NBC. In it, they played two single men who disguised themselves as women to obtain housing at a women-only building, the only apartment they could afford.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

Tom Hanks Throws Major Shade at Jeff Bezos With Space Rejection

It seems it’s not only Buzz Lightyear who has the option to go space – apparently, Woody was also recently given the opportunity. Back in October, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin took to space with Star Trek’s Captain Kirk himself, actor William Shatner, aboard. Shatner not only broke the sound barrier but also the record for being the oldest person to ever travel into space.
CELEBRITIES
waldronnews.com

Why Tom Hanks turned down the chance to fly to space

Tom Hanks turned down the chance to fly to space because of the cost. The 'Finch' actor admitted Jeff Bezos had asked him to board his Blue Origin flight before 'Star Trek' star William Shatner accepted the invitation but he didn't want to hand over a staggering $28 million to take part.
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Tom Hanks turned down an astronomical offer from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

The 21st century space race is well under way, with the two richest tech tycoons in the world — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — competing to colonize outer space first. But one notable person who won’t be participating anytime soon is the Bay Area’s golden...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Tom Hanks was asked to go to space with Jeff Bezos but declined: ‘I ain’t paying $28m’

Tom Hanks said that Amazon boss Jeff Bezos asked him if he wanted to go into space—but he declined after explaining why he wouldn’t pay the colossal asking price. On a recent segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hanks spoke about his upcoming post-apocalyptic film Finch and stated that he’d been asked if he wanted to go up there and observe the world from a different perspective.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Tom Hanks Says Jeff Bezos Asked Him To Go To Space Before William Shatner But Wanted $28 Million

Tom Hanks was offered to go to space with Jeff Bezos, but he didn't want to pay for it. The movie star told Jimmy Kimmel about it last night and the price tag was just too high. According to Hanks, hitching a ride on the Blue Origin mission was 28 million dollars. The Castaway star also joked that the audience could all play make-believe for themselves to simulate what the very short space flight would entail. Hanks is playing an astronaut in the upcoming Finch on Apple TV+. So, he's had space on the brain lately preparing for that project. A little bit of Hollywood magic was probably enough to put him off of the space travel for good. William Shatner went on one of the recent expeditions and said that it was absolutely nerve-wracking before he got up there. It's easy to see how that could be the case. If Hanks had his way, maybe he would give it a go. But, not for that kind of money.
CELEBRITIES
KXAN

KXAN

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy