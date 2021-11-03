CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana invests more than $100 million into local road projects

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Local governments are getting a boost to their street project budget thanks to newly announced grant awards.

On Wednesday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced 218 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $101.9 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program.

The initiative is a partnership between state and local governments to give them more financial resources to work on road projects.

“The partnership between the state and local governments is empowering Hoosier cities, towns and counties to invest more and take on bigger projects than ever before to modernize their local transportation systems to meet the demand of our growing economy,” Gov Holcomb said in a news release.

In the initiative, communities submit applications for funding, which are evaluated based on need, current conditions and impacts to safety and economic development.

Lebanon is one of the local governments that received funding through the Community Crossings initiative. The city got $999,530.55 in matching funds.

Kevin Krulik, the city engineer for Lebanon, says they applied for 10 road projects, all of which were approved. He says they plan to use the funds to fill in their street resurfacing programs.

“Especially as the city is beginning to grow and we’re seeing more traffic and more demand on our street system,” Krulik said. “It’s been great for us to be able to upgrade those significant pieces of our infrastructure.”

INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness says rebuilding and improving local roads, while also addressing safety needs, promotes growth and enhances the business environment and quality of place across Indiana.

With the latest round of funding, Indiana has invested more than $1 billion in local road and bridge projects since Community Crossing’s inception. The Build Indiana Council says they are thankful for the continued support of infrastructure projects shown by the state.

“Local roads and bridges are a critical component of Indiana’s transportation network, and a $1 billion investment throughout the life of the program is quite the milestone to reach,” said Brian Gould, Build Indiana Council’s executive director. “Sustainable investment in roads and bridges is an investment in economic and community development, and Build Indiana Council members are excited to help Hoosier communities with these transformative projects.”

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.

For more information on the program, and to find out how to apply for funding, visit the Community Crossings website . A map of how this round of funding was distributed can be found below.

