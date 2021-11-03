2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic Games brought approximately $48.8 million to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The results of the economic impact study for the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic Games that happened over Labor Day weekend in Charlotte have been released.

The two games featuring App State vs ECU on Sept. 2 and Georgia vs Clemson on Sept. 4 had an estimated economic impact of $48.8 million for the Charlotte region.

Valhalla Pub & Eatery in Uptown was a hot spot for fans prior to game time.

“It was crazy,” General Manager Jessica Melendez said.

That weekend, Melendez said they saw the highest sales in over a year.

“COVID definitely hit every restaurant really hard, I mean, the clientele wasn’t coming in. We definitely felt that. But that brought us back to where we need to be and it has been consistently business since then,” Melendez said.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation said it is their mission to bring high-profile sporting events to town, knowing the economic impact they have on the region.

“It was a great weekend. It couldn’t have come at a better time for an industry that has just been crushed during the pandemic, the hospitality industry. It was great to see the good news and it was a wonderful weekend for Charlotte,” Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison said.

The two college football games resulted in $26 million in direct visitor spending.

“People recognize the beauty of Charlotte and how vibrant it is in the Uptown area, the proximity. We have Southern hospitality in this great Urban environment,” Morrison said.

While 110,000 fans waiting to enter the Bank of America Stadium within two days can be chaotic for Uptown businesses, they said it was the jump-start they needed coming out of the pandemic.

“We definitely lost a couple of patio tables that weekend RIP because of the craziness, but overall I think it was worth it,” Melendez said.

