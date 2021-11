The Lady Pioneers volleyball team played their final regular season games last Monday and Tuesday evenings. The end result: two wins on their home court against Box Elder and Hays-Lodgepole. Monday night's matchup started strong with a quick 7 points off Kiera Galbavy's serves then Eva Wagoner served out the rest of the first set. Big Sandy won 25-3. The next set followed suit with excellent serves and offensive plays by the entire team with a final score of 25-7. The third set started with Jai Baumann tipping the ball and Amiya Griffith hitting to take a 6-1 lead. The solid offensive plays and serving continued with the team having fun and celebrating each point.The game ended with Haley Schwenke serving and Amiya with 2 kills to score the final 5 points of the game, finishing 25-9; and Pioneers winning in 3 sets. Team leaders included: Amiya Griffith with 11 of the team's 25 kills; Eva Wagoner with 8 aces; Angie Sant had 3 of the team's 10 digs as well as the team's lone block; and Jai Baumann with 11 assists.

BIG SANDY, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO