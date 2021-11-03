The Powers and Dangers in the Lives of Pastors

Something God placed in my heart as a pastor is the idea of “re-churching the church.”. The Church in America has become weak, ineffective, cowardly, and has strayed from preaching God's full counsel to the ecclesia (the church), which means “called out ones.” When Jesus chose the word ecclesia to define what He was building (Matthew 16:18), He was using a secular word, which Greeks and Romans understood as a public gathering of its citizens to address common and civil concerns (politics), to describe His purpose for the church. This truth implied not separation of church from the public space, but rather, it placed the Church in the public space. Jesus took the idea behind a secular establishment (ecclesia) and made it a sacred movement.
