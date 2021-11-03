CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Powers and Dangers in the Lives of Pastors

By Michael MacKenzie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcerpted From Don’t Blow Up Your Ministry By Michael MacKenzie The Powers and Dangers in the Lives of Pastors Being a Christian leader is a dangerous job. I grew up in Prince Edward Island, Canada, the son of a lobster fisherman. The TV shows Wicked Tuna and Deadliest Catch show how...

