Birmingham, AL

Weather Wednesday | November kicks off ‘Severe Weather Season’ but what does that mean?

By Phil Pinarski, Ashley Gann
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — November begins the “Severe Weather Season” here in Alabama and will go through the month of May. But what does that mean for us?

Join CBS 42 Storm Team Meteorologist Ashley Gann as she breaks down the meaning behind the season, what we can expect over the next few months and even get a reminder on “falling back” this weekend.

You can watch this week’s Weather Wednesday in the video player above.

