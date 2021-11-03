Calming activities, Christmas shopping, and more fall travel week

UNITED STATES—We’re being told to start Christmas shopping a bit earlier this year because of rising prices as a result of inflation and the possible shortage of goods. Well, let me tell you America, I normally do begin my Christmas shopping around August each year, but this year I started a bit later, like in the last week or so. It just hadn’t been on my mind and then suddenly, you keep hearing this panic and it almost puts you in a panic.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO