Health

Inslee statement on vaccine approval for 5-to 11-year-olds

wa.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Parents can breathe a sigh of relief that their younger kids can now be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus. This gets us a step closer to having the entire population of Washington eligible for the vaccine. And a step closer to finding our way out...

www.governor.wa.gov

WKRC

Over 100 children receive adult-sized COVID vaccine dosage by mistake

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — The Virginia Department of Health confirmed on Friday, Nov. 5 that Ted Pharmacy in Loudoun County incorrectly administered COVID-19 vaccine formulated for those 12 years and older to children aged 5-11 years old on Nov. 3-4. VDH believes that 112 children aged 5-11 years old were impacted by this situation, which resulted in these children receiving an incorrect dose than what was recommended from the Aldie, Va. pharmacy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
State
Washington State
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Pediatricians Glad to Hear Vaccine Approval for 5-11 Year Olds

ST. CLOUD -- Local pediatricians are happy to hear the COVID-19 vaccine will become available for kids ages five to 11-years-old following the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee's approval earlier this week. Dr. Jill Amsberry is a pediatrician with CentraCare. She says it's good to see this next age...
kqennewsradio.com

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS CAN BEGIN FOR 5-TO-11-YEAR-OLDS IMMEDIATELY

COVID-19 vaccinations can begin for 5-to-11-year old children in Oregon effective immediately. A release from Governor Kate Brown’s office said the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process on Tuesday night and concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective for youth in that age group. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington Wednesday morning.
KIDS
newspressnow.com

FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old Friday afternoon, and the shots are set to be available to the public as early as next week. This move pushes the process further along, as the next step will be the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena To Administer Vaccine to 5–11 Year Olds

The Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old on Monday, November 8, 2021. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on November 2, 2021, endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation that children 5-11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, nearly 8,000 children have become eligible for vaccination this week. Initial doses of the pediatric vaccine arrived early this week and additional vaccine has been ordered.
PASADENA, CA
wxerfm.com

COUNTY DPH AWAITS GUIDANCE BEFORE VACCINATING 5 TO 11-YEAR-OLDS

With much attention being paid to the Centers for Disease Control approving the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, those shots are not yet available through Sheboygan County. The County Division of Public Health said that it’s waiting for further guidance from the CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
newsy.com

CDC Advisers Recommend Pfizer Vaccine For Children 5-11 Years Old

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already has OK'd the kid-size doses —...
HEALTH
KRON4 News

CDC advisory committee to discuss Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A CDC advisory committee on Tuesday is discussing the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids. This is the last regulatory hurdle as the CDC is expected to approve its use for kids ages 5-11 years old. The FDA already cleared kid-size doses – which is just a third of […]
INDUSTRY
KATU.com

OHA prepares for vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Food and Drug Administration last week signed off on kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel is expected to vote Tuesday, Nov. 2 on whether to approve its use in that age group.
PORTLAND, OR
x1071.com

Where to go to get your 5-11 year old a COVID vaccine

MADISON, Wis. – Now that the U.S. has cleared the Pfizer COVID vaccine for 5-11-year-old children, parents have multiple ways to get their children vaccinated. Here are some local healthcare providers that are offering the vaccine for young children. SSM Health is offering vaccinations during previously scheduled well-child visits or...
MADISON, WI
9NEWS

5-11 year olds now clear to get vaccinated in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — One day after the CDC officially recommended Pfizer's COVID19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, some of the youngest Coloradans rolled up their sleeves for the shot. Wednesday afternoon, National Jewish Health hosted a vaccine event and about 50 kids got their first shots. “That shot was really...
COLORADO STATE
wfirnews.com

Vaccine rollout for 5 to 11 year olds starts tomorrow

(from VDH) Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will begin providing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on November 4, 2021 at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC), located at the former Sears location at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24012. In addition to the CVC, this pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is also available at local pharmacies and some pediatric provider offices. During the initial roll-out of this pediatric vaccine at the CVC, appointments for this age group will be required.
ROANOKE, VA
uconn.edu

Vaccine Coming Soon for Young Children 5-11 Years Old

On Nov. 2 the CDC advisory panel recommended the use of the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. This vaccine, made by Pfizer, is already authorized for those age 12 and older. To learn more UConn Today sat down with UConn Health Pediatrician Jody Terranova, DO, assistant...
KIDS

