Inslee statement on vaccine approval for 5-to 11-year-olds

(from VDH) Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will begin providing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on November 4, 2021 at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC), located at the former Sears location at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24012. In addition to the CVC, this pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is also available at local pharmacies and some pediatric provider offices. During the initial roll-out of this pediatric vaccine at the CVC, appointments for this age group will be required.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO