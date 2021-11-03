CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2 California women accused of attacking victim with hatchet

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nn65U_0clr87Qe00
Charged: Theodora Economou, left, and Vivian Bertrand are accused of injuring a woman Sunday night. (El Dorado County Jail)

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two California women are accused of attacking another woman with a hatchet on Halloween, authorities said.

Theodora Economou, 22, of Placerville, and Vivian Bertrand, 22, were arrested Sunday night, the Mountain Democrat of Placerville reported. Economou is charged with mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, and Bertrand is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to the newspaper.

According to police, the two women were allegedly damaging property when the victim approached and asked them to stop, according to KCRA. According to the Mountain Democrat, the women were hitting windows and business signs when the victim and a man confronted them and asked them to stop. Police said the two women then attacked the victim with a “hatchet-like weapon,” the television station reported.

Witnesses said Economou and Bertrand, armed with a hatchet and knife, inflicted serious facial injuries to the woman, the Mountain Democrat reported. Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren said the victim suffered a severe wound near her left eye, according to the newspaper.

The man who was with the victim was stabbed in the hand with a knife, the Mountain Democrat reported.

The man and other witnesses chased the two women, stopping Bertrand when she entered a city parking lot, KTXL reported. Police said Economou ran toward Hangtown Creek, which runs behind Main Street, and was found hiding under heavy shrubbery in the water, the Mountain Democrat reported.

Economou was released after posting $200,000 bail, while Bertrand was released after posting $50,000 bail, The Sacramento Bee reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

LOS ANGELES — According to a lawsuit filed in California, two parents carried babies to term and began raising the children, not knowing that their embryos had been swapped. Daphna Cardinale told The Associated Press that both she and her husband had suspicions as soon as their daughter was born in 2019, because the child had a darker skin complexion than either she or her husband.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

FBI: Suspected serial killer's tattoo played role in capture

Security camera footage, shell casings and a small but distinctive tattoo played pivotal roles in the arrest of a man suspected in at least six killings over the past two months in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office on Tuesday charged Perez Deshay...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placerville, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WOKV

Pathologist: Rittenhouse shot first man at close range

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — The first man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was shot at a range of just a few feet and had soot injuries that could indicate he had his hand over the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle, a pathologist testified Tuesday. But it...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatchet#Kcra#Mountain Democrat#Ktxl#The Sacramento Bee#Cox Media Group
WOKV

Watch: Hikers stare down mountain lion on California trail

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. — A wildlife photographer and his hiking companion came face to face with a mountain lion in Trabuco Canyon, California, on Friday and have turned the close encounter into a teachable moment. Mark Girardeau told The Orange County Register that he’s sharing the two minutes of video...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Prosecution rests case in homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

NEW YORK — Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse by playing for the jury a new drone video of the teenager allegedly shooting the first of three men -- two of whom died -- during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The prosecution wrapped up its case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. Glynn County police Officer Jeff Brandeberry told a jury...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
WOKV

Rittenhouse trial highlights rise of livestreamed video

When Andrew Mercado found himself in the middle of a protest following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last year, he was just figuring out how to livestream on Facebook. A few months later, though, thousands watched as he streamed footage from the Wisconsin streets where Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Jerry Brown focuses on saving California forests from fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — As smoke lingered in the air amid another destructive California wildfire season, former Gov. Jerry Brown invited a group to his ranch for an urgent conversation: What more could be done to save California's forests from wildfires?. The reality of what has become annual fire...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy