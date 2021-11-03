WILLARD CLAYTON ROBINSON

(CBS4) – Platte Valley Ambulance Service announced in a Facebook post Monday beloved Paramedic Battalion Chief Mark Smith died of COVID-19 over the weekend. According to the post, Smith was a valued “brother, teacher, mentor, coach and role model” who served with Platte Valley for 14 years and served for 30 years total in his career. Smith also served with REED Ambulance, Rural Metro Ambulance and as a dispatcher for Adams County Communications prior to joining Platte Valley. Smith died early Sunday morning in what Platte Valley called a “fierce battle with COVID.” “Mark will be missed by all including his co-responders from surrounding Fire, EMS and Police agencies,” Platte valley shared in its post. “Being a part of the Platte family for as long as he has been, he has made countless friends and has touched many, many lives. His entire Platte family are grieving his loss, a loss that will be felt for a long time. ” Platte Valley said Smith’s memorial services will be provided once arrangements have been made.

