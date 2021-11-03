CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILLARD CLAYTON ROBINSON

Willard Clayton Robinson (Bill) was born on June 30, 1935 in Maine and passed away on Oct. 25, 2021 at his home. Bill graduated from Dover Foxcroft Academy in Maine in 1954. He loved to play baseball. He joined the United States Army in 1955 and served till 1958....

