Inside The Office Experience Chicago!

As the leaves change and the weather begins to turn crisp, the shift in the air signals, for many, the most important season of the year. It’s a time of excitement and hope for the future, but also intense preparation. No, not back-to-school season or pumpkin spice season; the holidays are close, but still not hitting the mark. The correct answer is football season. As any die-hard fan can tell you, the early weeks of September mean gathering for fantasy drafts, running stats, and for one very loyal Bears family, upgrading their tailgating set up.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO