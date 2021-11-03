CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Inside The Office Experience Chicago!

MyStateline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re taking you inside The...

www.mystateline.com

cepro.com

Beale Street Audio Helps Bring Tunes and TVs to Chicago Bears Tailgating Experience

As the leaves change and the weather begins to turn crisp, the shift in the air signals, for many, the most important season of the year. It’s a time of excitement and hope for the future, but also intense preparation. No, not back-to-school season or pumpkin spice season; the holidays are close, but still not hitting the mark. The correct answer is football season. As any die-hard fan can tell you, the early weeks of September mean gathering for fantasy drafts, running stats, and for one very loyal Bears family, upgrading their tailgating set up.
NFL
therealdeal.com

San Francisco brokerage Maven Commercial opens office in Chicago

Maven Commercial, a boutique real estate firm from San Francisco will open its first branch outside of the Bay Area. Maven Commercial will open a new office at 325 W Huron Street in Chicago, according to the company’s website. The office will be led by Lorraine Adney, a friend and industry ally of Maven’s executive team, the Chicago Business Journal reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newbeauty.com

Inside BIÂN, Chicago’s Elite, Members-Only Wellness Club

If you live in Chicago and enjoy living a healthy lifestyle, BIÂN is your ultimate oasis. A wellness and aesthetics-based health club that offers every service under the sun—there’s a vinyl listening studio, a medical spa, a nap room and a cold-plunge poo, to name a few—this members-only club has been described as Soho House on Steroids, and we took a trip to see it for ourselves.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Chicago thieves pose as police officers, target couple in their 90s

Burglars posing as police officers are allegedly burglarizing homes and targeting the elderly in Chicago. Burglars targeted seniors in Chicago, Illinois southwest side's Clearing neighborhood this week, according to CBS Chicago. The victims were told by police that what happened to them wasn't the first report they received regarding burglars impersonating police officers.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs hoping new ideas, fresh takes reinvigorate the front office

I don’t have to tell you there’s a lot riding on this offseason if you’re Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs. The front office and ownership alike have insisted a lengthy rebuild isn’t in the cards – and to capitalize on that promise, Hoyer and his new-look front office are going to have to hit on some high-impact moves this offseason.
MLB
bizjournals

West Coast boutique brokerage opens Chicago office

A major CRE player in San Francisco neighborhoods is expanding beyond the Bay Area for the first time. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS 8

San Diegan shares experience inside the crowds at deadly Travis Scott concert

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego native is thanking his instincts after he says he’s lucky to be alive attending the Astroworld concert. At least eight people died and several were injured during mass chaos at the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston Friday night, according to authorities.
northernstar.info

‘The Office Experience’ doesn’t disappoint fans

“The Office Experience” made its debut on Oct. 15, and fans were thrilled by its appearance on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. Viewing the setting of “The Office” was surreal, and the on-scene props were spot on. From the secretive items placed in each character’s drawer to answering crossword puzzles and seeing Kevin’s spilled pot of chili, this playful experience is worthwhile for true “The Office” fans.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Huntsman adds project manager and designer to Chicago office

Huntsman is pleased to announce that Jamie Cavalier, NCIDQ, RID, IIDA, Fitwel Ambassador has joined the firm as Project Manager and Designer in the Chicago office. A registered interior designer with the state of Illinois and Fitwel Ambassador, Jamie has 13 years of experience in all facets of interior design, focusing on the workplace, boutique healthcare, municipal, and building repositioning sectors.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Officer Who Shot And Killed Michael Craig Was Requested To Be Fired Years Ago By Chicago Superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) – Following body cam video of a Chicago officer Alberto Covarrubias shooting and killing Michael Craig who was being stabbed during a domestic dispute, his family is calling for his termination. More information about the officer shows that just three years ago, Chicago’s Superintendent wanted him fired. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spent the day digging into the officers troubled past. It stemmed from a 2016 incident, but the officer wasn’t fired as the superintendent requested, he was suspended instead. Michael Craig’s grieving family says that was a mistake. 911 recordings captured Michael Craig pleading for help, but instead of getting help...
CHICAGO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Chicago officer charged in death of husband, also an officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after her husband, also a Chicago officer was fatally shot this week during a struggle in their home. Thirty-nine-year-old Jacqueline Villasenor is charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter. She was scheduled to appear in bond...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt in Austin crash

CHICAGO - Three Chicago police officers and a man were injured in a crash Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. The officers were riding in an unmarked SUV around 9 p.m. when a blue Chrysler ran a stop sign in the 300 block of North Laramie and crashed into them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
MetroTimes

This Detroit area home comes with a carpeted pool

Want to make a splash this — and every — winter?. Described in its listing as "a diamond in the rough with great bones," this Bloomfield Hills home has some retro surprises in store for prospective buyers, including the home's crown jewel: an indoor — and carpeted — pool. Built...
DETROIT, MI
enewspf.com

Suburban Chicago Woman Guilty of Insider Trading

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A suburban Chicago woman admitted in federal court today that she used insider information obtained from her husband to purchase shares of a company ahead of its acquisition by the husband’s employer. DENISE GREVAS, 60, of Evanston, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud. The charge is...
CHICAGO, IL

