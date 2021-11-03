CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Udoka on Smart: There’s a time to be on the ball and off the ball

By Mark Murphy
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Smart had spoken with excitement in training camp about the role envisioned by both himself and Ime Udoka — that of a pure point guard, making plays for others, with the ball in his hands perhaps more than in the past. When the Celtics guard, frustrated following Monday’s...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
Yardbarker

After win over Hornets, Marcus Smart dissed LaMelo Ball

One Boston Celtics player sounded very happy to get the last laugh on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. After the Celtics beat the Hornets in a hard-fought overtime contest, Celtics guard Marcus Smart took a shot at his younger counterpart Ball. Smart was on the receiving end of a Ball highlight in the third quarter. The 20-year-old crossed over Smart and hit a stepback three in his face.
NBA
The Spun

Marcus Smart Had Brutally Honest Admission On LaMelo Ball

During Monday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball had an impressive stepback 3-pointer with Marcus Smart guarding him. It was a sensational move that had NBA fans buzzing on social media. Following the game, Smart was asked about Ball’s crossover in the third quarter. Smart...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Enterprise

‘They don’t want to the pass the ball’: Marcus Smart calls out Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

BOSTON – There are many problems surfacing for the Boston Celtics already as they stumble to a 2-5 start. Veteran guard Marcus Smart believes Boston’s offense needs fixing, in particular the need to get the ball moving more and not have it stop for lengthy periods in the hands of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while their teammates serve merely as on-lookers.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart calls out Celtics stars for not passing ball

Marcus Smart thinks that his star teammates have the Mamba mentality in all the wrong ways right now. Smart’s Boston Celtics suffered an ugly collapse against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. After leading by as many as 19 in the third quarter, the Celtics got outscored 39-11 in the fourth to lose by a 128-114 final. The embarrassing loss led Smart to call out leading scorers Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Marcus Smart
chatsports.com

Ime Udoka downplays Marcus Smart’s comments about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Magic, Ime Udoka downplayed Marcus Smart’s comments about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum following the Celtics‘ loss to the Bulls. After the Celtics blew a big lead in historic fashion on Monday, Smart called out Tatum and Brown, saying he just wants to play basketball.
NBA
Yardbarker

Marcus Smart Rips Teammates For Not Passing The Ball

The Boston Celtics have dropped three consecutive games and Marcus Smart is not happy. Then again, no one on the Celtics is happy about the 2-5 start. The latest loss came Monday as Boston collapsed in the fourth quarter en route to a 128-114 loss against the Chicago Bulls. Chicago...
NBA
The Spun

Ime Udoka Addresses Marcus Smart’s Viral Comments

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart made waves this week by calling out teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum after a brutal loss to the Chicago Bulls. Today, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka addressed what Smart said. Speaking to the media before today’s game, Udoka didn’t seem to take issue with...
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Responds To Marcus Smart Criticism On Ball Movement

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown led Boston to a much-needed win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, and spoke to the media for the first time since teammate Marcus Smart seemingly criticized Brown and Jayson Tatum. Smart on Monday pleaded for more from Brown and Jayson Tatum while specifically noting...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Responds To Marcus Smart’s Comments: ‘I Know How To Play Basketball’

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum spoke to the media late Saturday night after the Celtics’ loss. It was the first time he’s met with the media since Marcus Smart called out Tatum and Jaylen Brown last week after a loss. Naturally, the young Celtics star was asked about Smart’s comments. Tatum didn’t sound like he appreciated them very much. “Personally, I mean, we talked about it — individually and had a team meeting, I guess. But I know how to play basketball. I’ve been doing it a long time, and I’m pretty successful at it,” Tatum said. Part of Smart’s comments involved the...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Have Discussed Ben Simmons Trade, 76ers Want Jaylen Brown, According To Report

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in some trade discussions regarding Ben Simmons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 76ers, per the report, would demand Jaylen Brown as part of any trade. That’s likely why Charania reported these talks have had “no traction as of yet.” Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, hasn’t played for the Sixers this season, taking $360,000 fines from the team for every game missed. In his career, he’s averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He’s a three-time All-Star, a two-time NBA All-Defensive Player, and he made the All-NBA Third Team in 2020. Brown, who was selected by the Celtics two picks after Simmons went to Philly, is coming off his first season as an All-Star. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. Though Brown and the Celtics are working through some clear chemistry issues in the first year with Ime Udoka as head coach and Brad Stevens as the president of basketball operations, trading him away is likely considered too big of a price to pay for a player desperate to get out of Philly.
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum attacking double-teams with quicker decisions

The Celtics get their second regular-season shot at Toronto Wednesday night — their third overall since training camp — and Jayson Tatum can count on all of those unorthodox coverages and blitzes that Raptors coach Nick Nurse is known to dial up. This is the same Toronto team that “punked”...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 5 most hated Scottie Pippen rivals ever

A lot of discussions right now are going on around the upcoming release of the memoir of the Chicago Bulls Hall-of-Fame forward Scottie Pippen. Next week, Pippen’s memoir is set to release and there is a media storm going on around it right now. So much of the media firestorm...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy