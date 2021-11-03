Meghan Markle calling: Duchess lobbies Republican senators for paid family leave

Meghan Markle spoke with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in recent weeks via phone to inquire as to how to become more involved in the fight for paid family leave in Congress, according to BuzzFeed. Gillibrand mentioned the call Tuesday, and a spokesperson for Markle confirmed it had taken place. Paid family leave is part of President Joe Biden’s marquee social safety net bill, though how much leave has been the subject of much debate in Congress and may shrink. Gillibrand has advocated for the policy, particularly with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). The call marks an escalation of Markle’s work on paid family leave. She published an open letter Oct. 20 to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in support of the policy, calling for it to be a “national right.” She’s also bought gift cards for activists campaigning for the policy to become law. Markle’s spokesperson said the call with Gillibrand took place after she wrote the letter.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO