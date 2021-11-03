Jags beat Ukiah, 42-6; on verge of NBL grid championship

The Frankenmuth Eagles opened District Playoff action with a decisive 42 – 6 win over the Carrollton Cavaliers. The Eagles scored first in the opening quarter after Travis Brenner intercepted a Carrollton pass and two plays later Cole Jankowski scored on a 3 yard run. Seth Malmo added the first of his six PAT’s for the game for a 7 – 0 Eagle lead. At the 9:44 mark of the 2nd quarter, Jankowski upped the score to 14 – 0 on a 7 yard run. A little over two minutes later, Jankowski would add his third score of the game on a 32 yard dash and a 21 – 0 lead. On the ensuing possession, Carrollton’s DJ Voltz scored on the first play on a 65 yard dash to narrow the Eagle lead to 21 – 6. At the 5:44 mark of the 2nd quarter, Sam Barger ran 42 yards for a TD. Frankenmuth took a 28 – 6 into halftime. On the kickoff to start the 2nd half, Barger dashed untouched 77 yards to up the lead to 35 – 6 . The Eagle defense stopped a Carrollton drive when Jankowski intercepted a pass and on the next play, Hunter Leddy went 21 yards for the final score of the game. The Eagle offense totaled 352 yards, all in the rushing department. Cole Lindow led the rushers with 106 yards, followed by Barger’s 86 yards and Jankowski with 79 yards. The defense limited the Cavaliers to 136 yards rushing. Ashton Benkert led the Eagles with 14 tackles. Dalton DeBeau had 13 tackles, Jake Andrews 11 and Dayne Reif with 10.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO