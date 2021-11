Border Patrol agents continually place themselves at risk in hostile terrain to rescue migrants crossing into the country illegally. On Saturday, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents came to the rescue after receiving a distress call from a man who stated he illegally crossed into the United States and had been walking for five days through the desert. The man said he was without food and water and was waiting atop a mountain. Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents responded to the distress call and were able to locate and rescue the man about four hours after his call for help.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO