BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two Coldwater men managed to swim to safety Sunday afternoon after their small boat capsized in a pond off of Harold Sellers Drive which is near U.S. 12 and the Capri Drive-In. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department reports Randy and Robert Travelbee managed to keep a cell phone dry and reported their situation to Branch County 911. They then got to the shore without assistance.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO