CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LA Chargers: 3 Keys to avoiding a close game vs Eagles in Week 9

By Josie Rohach
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

The LA Chargers are on the road this week against the 3-5 Philadelphia Eagles. The Bolts have dropped two straight contests and sit dangerously in the last spot of the AFC's playoff picture. At 4-3, it's time for LA to bounce back against Philadelphia and get momentum in their favor ahead...

boltbeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Lions Week 8 game preview and predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to lose to the Detroit Lions. That’s totally how this one is shaping up, right? It feels like the Eagles are a disaster. Of course, the same can be said of most 0-7 teams as well. But the Lions aren’t most 0-7 teams. They’re a little better than their record indicates, which is a funny thing to type. But it’s true.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Chargers#Eagles#Patriots#Steelers#American Football#The La Chargers#Afc#Vikings#Ne
NBC Sports

Key matchups for the Eagles in a winnable game vs. Lions

The Eagles (2-5) are on the road again in Detroit to face the Lions (0-7) on Sunday at Ford Field. The Eagles’ defensive coordinator has come under fire in recent weeks as his passive defense has given up big games to Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Derek Carr. Goff isn’t as good as any of them.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
phillyvoice.com

Eagles vs. Chargers: Five matchups to watch

In Week 9, The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Eagles are coming off a 44-6 blowout of the woeful Detroit Lions, while the Chargers, once 4-1, have dropped two straight to the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. Here are our five matchups to watch. 1)...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Chargers vs. Eagles injury report

Starting wide receiver Jalen Reagor was one of four players who did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Reagor suffered an ankle injury after catching a short pass near the goal line early in last Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions. Here is the full injury report for the Eagles:. DID...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles vs. Chargers Week 9 injury report: Updates on Javon Hargrave, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

LIMITED: Cox (knee/rest), Driscoll (thumb), Hargrave (shoulder), McPhearson (hamstring), Reagor (ankle). FULL: Bradley (shoulder), Harris (hands/groin), Johnson (rest), Kelce (rest), Mailata (elbow). For the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice because of a right-hand injury. He looked much improved on Thursday. Herbert hit his throwing...
NFL
NBC Sports

Key matchups in Eagles-Chargers focuses on opportunity on the ground

The Eagles (3-5) are home after two road games to host the Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. The Eagles ran the ball down the Lions’ throats last week in Detroit and there will be opportunity to run against the Chargers too. Here’s a look...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Chargers first quarter score updates

That’s how long it’s been since the Philadelphia Eagles won consecutive games. That’s how long it’s been since the Philadelphia Eagles won a game at Lincoln Financial Field. Can the Birds break those streaks by beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon? There’s certainly reason to believe they can.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

180K+
Followers
369K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy