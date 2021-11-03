CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America's roads are getting deadlier

By Bryan Walsh
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Motor vehicle crash fatalities experienced the largest half-year spike on record in the first six months of 2021. Why it matters: Road deaths are one of the biggest if underappreciated public health threats in the U.S. and the world. Speeding, distracted driving, and drug and alcohol use all play...

New York Post

This mom lost her life driving one of America’s most dangerous roads

She lived — and died — by the road. Joy Wiebe was a typical American woman in many ways: a wife, mother of three, a dog lover and a devout Christian. But she was also one of the nation’s fiercest tanker truckers, driving precious fuel up the treacherous ice road to the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field, at the very tip of Alaska and north of the Arctic Circle.
UNITED STATES NAVY
The Week

What is America's COVID endgame?

America's COVID-19 case numbers are the lowest they've been since mid-summer, back when we thought the coronavirus nightmare was all but over. Vaccine approval for 5- to 11-year-olds is just days away, booster shots are available for many adults, new antiviral treatments are on the horizon, and the Biden administration's vaccine mandates are slowly but surely moving the needle on inoculating the deliberately recalcitrant minority of Americans who would rather die and kill their neighbors than get a free miracle vaccine. Despite persistently high daily death totals virtually baked in by the last month's case numbers, the situation is, objectively, better than it was two months ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Distracted Driving#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa#Americans#Transportation#Oecd
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Sentinel & Enterprise

America’s national mood disorder

America is in a bad mood. Granted, this is a subjective impression, but it is common, and there is no shortage of analyses of it, examining everything from social media to income inequality. I would like to try on for size the simplest possible explanation: If Americans are much more negative than they used to be, it is mostly about politics, and in recent decades political failure has become much more pervasive than it used it be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pocono Record

Op-Ed: America's opioid epidemic is getting worse

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to overwhelm the U.S. healthcare system as the delta variant rapidly works its way around the country. More than 40 million COVID cases have been reported in the U.S. since early 2020, including more than 8 million active cases. The COVID death toll now exceeds 700,000 people, with 800 to 2,500 deaths currently reported each day.
HEALTH
Washington Post

America’s inaction on climate is getting embarrassing

President Biden is in Glasgow, Scotland, this week trying to inspire the world to address climate change. This follows the Group of 20 countries summit, also billed as an opportunity for major economies to agree on climate-mitigating measures, that ultimately resolved with a weak-sauce voluntary (non-)commitment on coal. Biden blamed the result on a handful of holdouts.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

2021 was a bad year for glaciers in western North America — and it's about to get much worse

The year 2021 will likely be one of the worst for glaciers in southern British Columbia, Alberta, Washington and Montana. It started out OK. A weak La Niña arrived in the fall of 2020 and continued through the winter. La Niñas tend to favour cool conditions and ample snowfall, so the winter of 2020-21 wasn’t bad for glaciers. But what followed was. In late June, the so-called heat dome settled over the west, creating exceptional warming that melted snow cover on the glaciers and exposed ice in a matter of days. The timing was especially bad, as it coincided with...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Laziest States

Exercise is one of the most effective ways for people to improve their overall health. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of depression, weight gain, and certain chronic diseases, while improving cognitive function, sleep quality, and physical balance — among many other benefits.  Still, according to the Centers for Disease Control and […]
FITNESS
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

The chaos of Biden's America

A year ago, Oklahomans paid an average of $1.87/gallon for gas, now we pay nearly $3 per gallon, just one element of the widespread inflation hitting our families. As of the end of September, there have been more illegal border crossings on our Southwest border than any time in American history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
edglentoday.com

Earth gets hotter, deadlier during decades of climate talks

World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, and hundreds of thousands of people have died from heat and other weather disasters stoked by climate change, statistics show.
ENVIRONMENT
@JohnLocke

Highlighting America’s Tolerance

David Harsanyi writes at National Review Online about America’s remarkable record of tolerance. By any genuine measurement, America is the most tolerant place on earth. This is an easy fact to forget for those who experience it. And these days, it’s also an unfashionable thing to say. But the level of peaceful cooperation between people of truly diverse backgrounds, faiths, and creeds — or anything even approaching it — is wholly unprecedented in human history.
POLITICS
Axios

U.S. unveils roadmap for net-zero aviation emissions by 2050

The Transportation Department is unveiling a multi-agency roadmap to slash greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. aviation sector with a target of reaching net-zero by 2050. Why it matters: Aviation accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, but has other warming impacts too. It accounts for 11% of U.S. transportation-related emissions, according to the White House.
INDUSTRY
Axios

Americans' economic pessimism

The October jobs report showed that job creation is roaring back. 531,000 jobs were added last month and unemployment fell to 4.6% — a pandemic low. This was good news for economists and experts who have been tracking our recovery, but for the average American, these data points are getting lost in what Felix Salmon calls “economic pessimism.”
BUSINESS
Mother Jones

Gun Violence in America Could Soon Get Worse

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Over the past decade, amid rising mass shootings and fierce debate over America’s gun laws, the claim that “nothing ever changes” became a political cliché. The frustration was aimed in particular at the federal government—foremost at the failure by Congress to mandate a stronger and more comprehensive background-check system for gun buyers, a policy with long-standing bipartisan support among Americans, including gun owners. Much has changed in recent years, in fact, at the state and local levels, where governments adopted hundreds of regulations either tightening or loosening restrictions on firearms, a mix defined largely along partisan lines. From a national perspective, however, the picture has been evolving more recently in some ominous ways.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
