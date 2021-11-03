This '90s Eye Makeup Trend Is Primed To Be The Hottest Look For Winter

Megan Thee Stallion is a star of many talents: sharp lyricism, unparalleled showmanship, a knack for coining generation-defining phrases, and a seriously impressive ability to work increasingly elaborate updos. On November 8, Megan got to celebrate all four at once as she accepted the Glamour Woman Of The Year Award in a black cut-out gown and a sky-high, ultra-sophisticated bun to match. But the full, sculpted updo was only part of the glamourous look. Megan Thee Stallion’s side-swept bangs might just be ushering in an entirely new era of so-called “side bangs”, a staple of the mid-aughts that largely fell out of favor with Millennials and Gen Z to make room for fringes like curtain bangs. If there were ever a case for bringing the brow-skimming style back, Megan’s look would be Exhibit A.
