Makeup

This '90s Eye Makeup Trend Is Primed To Be The Hottest Look For Winter

thezoereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to makeup, there are many traditional seasonal looks that, while classic, can sometimes feel like you’re falling into a rut. For instance, how many times have you turned to the old standbys of red lipstick and smokey eyes during the holidays? While there’s no reason to completely write...

www.thezoereport.com

sixtyandme.com

7 Best Eyeliners for Older Women

Are you, like me, an eyeliner fan? I’m constantly on the look for the best eyeliners, and as I grow older and the skin around my eyes is changing, I like to be on the lookout for the best eyeliners for older women. The skin around our eyes is sensitive...
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Pixie Cuts for Women of All Ages and Hair Textures

Trendy and edgy pixie cuts are short crops that manifest bold confidence. It’s achieved with longer strands at the front and crown areas, while the sides and back are shorter. Added volume is a key ingredient with short hair. She suggests, “Start with a root booster or volumizer before blow-drying....
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

"Banana" Eyeliner Is the Latest Retro Makeup Trend to Make a Comeback

Of all the makeup products out there, eyeliner is the most polarizing. Some find it too challenging to master and avoid it at all costs; others can't get enough and are constantly on the hunt for a new trend to experiment with. If you're a proud member of #TeamEyliner, you're going to love the "banana" eyeliner trend.
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Nicole Kidman Cares for Her Curls With This Under-$40 Hair Oil

We talk a lot about Nicole Kidman's hair, but it's simply never enough. Her hair is glorious and a scene-stealer in and of itself, and unsurprisingly requires plenty of careful maintenance. The natural red-head has donned a number of hairstyles (and even a few color changes) over the years, and she's recently revealed there's one product she uses to keep her hair in its most pristine state.
HAIR CARE
Elle

6 Bag Trends That Will Carry You Through Winter

While handbag trends don't change as drastically as footwear during winter, it's not exactly the time for straw beach bags. Instead, we're suggesting fabrics that complement your puffers and shearling, shoulder totes that let you stuff your hands back into your pockets on cold nights, and more of the top trends of 2021. Pulled from Instagram, Tiktok, and the runway alike, read on for the biggest hits of the season.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheFinds

3 Age-Defying Makeup Tips Experts Swear By For Mature Skin

Getting older is a fact of life, and with the passing years often comes the development of fine lines and wrinkles that appear through decreased collagen production and built up sun damage. While a well-rounded skincare routine complete with retinol and daily SPF can help to prevent further damage from appearing, it can also be useful to know how to apply your makeup in a way which accentuates your best features rather than drawing attention to your age.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore Slime-Green Gloves With Jeans — And Now Everyone Must Do The Same

There is no such thing as a bad outfit in Rihanna’s world. Her fashion is consistently on point as evidenced by her many street style and red carpet looks. This is because she exudes confidence in everything she wears, whether it be a lingerie set from her Savage X Fenty line or a Chanel jacket while grocery shopping. RiRi simply wears what she likes, which makes her style feel authentic, and currently for fall what she likes is not skinny jeans. While grabbing a bite to eat at Carbone in New York City, Rihanna wore black bootcut jeans from Rick Owens. The hem of her bottoms practically enveloped her footwear as it was an extra baggy cut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Pops in Red Heels With Sleek White Midi Dress at WSJ Innovator Awards

Emily Ratajkowski brought a punch to her sleek red carpet style at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City on Monday. While posing outside the Awards, the model wore a white Khaite midi dress. The number featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, as well as a twisted bodice and allover ruching. Ratajkowski kept her accessories minimal to make her look the focal point, only accessorizing with her wedding ring and a slouchy brown leather clutch — also by Khaite. For footwear, Ratajkowski gave her look a bold pop of color with deep red leather open-toed mules. The pair featured leather uppers, as well as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Allow Us to Match Your Zodiac Sign to Your Perfect Winter Makeup Trend

Each season brings new opportunities to experiment with the latest makeup trends. In the summer, it's all about dewy skin and neon hues, but this winter's batch of beauty trends is nothing to scoff at. In fact, there are so many exciting looks to try out that you may find it hard to know where to start. That's where this guide comes in: find the best winter makeup trend that suits you based on your zodiac sign, so you can get right to playing and enjoying all of the festivities that the season has to offer.
MAKEUP
thezoereport.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Updo Feels Like ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ With A Hot Girl Twist

Megan Thee Stallion is a star of many talents: sharp lyricism, unparalleled showmanship, a knack for coining generation-defining phrases, and a seriously impressive ability to work increasingly elaborate updos. On November 8, Megan got to celebrate all four at once as she accepted the Glamour Woman Of The Year Award in a black cut-out gown and a sky-high, ultra-sophisticated bun to match. But the full, sculpted updo was only part of the glamourous look. Megan Thee Stallion’s side-swept bangs might just be ushering in an entirely new era of so-called “side bangs”, a staple of the mid-aughts that largely fell out of favor with Millennials and Gen Z to make room for fringes like curtain bangs. If there were ever a case for bringing the brow-skimming style back, Megan’s look would be Exhibit A.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Looks Ready for Business in a Baby Blue Suit and Cherry Red Stilettos

Cardi B is no stranger to complementary color clashing. The star meant business yesterday as she headed into an office building in New York in full formal attire. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper mixed primary and pastel color shades in a suit with a sky blue, double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons on the cuff of the star’s sleeves; she also modeled a pair of matching trousers to complete the suit and paired the look with a bright red collared shirt. For footwear, the 29-year-old wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a shiny exterior and high stiletto heels, set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Kerry Washington Swears By This New Neutrogena Product To Rejuvenate Her Skin

The Neutrogena brand ambassador gushes about the Rapid Firming Collection. In 2013, Kerry Washington was named a brand ambassador for Neutrogena and the Scandal star has been blessing us with the secrets of her skincare game ever since. Throughout her role with Neutrogena, Washington has provided creative input and consultation on marketing campaigns and products, with her first ads officially debuting in early 2014. Outside of the boardroom and product development, the Little Fires Everywhere actress has sworn by Neutrogena’s products and have even named a few products as skincare essentials in her routine from the Hydro Boost Body Overnight Cream for eczema relief to Neutrogena’s Makeup Removing Wipes for a post-makeup afterglow.
SKIN CARE
theforestscout.com

Winter Fashion Trends

If there’s one thing we can say about this past year’s winter fashion trends, it’s that they were created to brighten one’s mood. Many fashion designers around the world react incredibly fast to new trends, which makes many intrigued to follow the rapid chain of new interests. As we approach winter, we get introduced to vintage-inspired comebacks, eye-catching prints, and a variety of colors through clothes that keep you warm and styled.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up With ’80s Boldness in Voluminous Red Outfit and Lug-Sole Shoes

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to elevate suiting with a high-fashion twist, from the comfort of her own home. The “Blackish” star exuded ’80s boldness in her latest statement look, a voluminous matching set from Loewe. Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Ross’ outfit featured a black and red color-blocked bomber jacket and voluminous wide-leg red pants. The star layered the two pieces over a long-sleeved black top, and gave them a boost of retro glam with thick gold hoop earrings and a chain charm bracelet. “HAUT PER SUIT,” Ross playfully captioned the set of Instagram images, thanking Anderson and the brand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

