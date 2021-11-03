CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles giving young linebackers more opportunities to play

By LES BOWEN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

It wasn't a huge surprise Wednesday when the Philadelphia Eagles waived Eric Wilson, the free agent they'd signed in the offseason to lead their linebacking group. In some cities it might have been, but not in Philadelphia. The linebackers room has been the Eagles' Bermuda Triangle for more than a decade...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
Delaware County Daily Times

Patiently, Boston Scott gives the Eagles a rush

If Boston Scott had proven anything throughout his lifetime in football, it was that he would not easily be dismissed. Though just 5-foot-6, he was determined to play college football, eventually walking on at Louisiana Tech, then playing well enough to win a scholarship and become a sixth-round NFL draft choice.
NFL
Trentonian

Eagles plan to devise more pass-rushing opportunities for Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox

PHILADELPHIA — Two days after defensive tackle Fletcher Cox very publicly said he couldn’t play in the Eagles’ passive scheme, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said he would gameplan to give the six-time Pro Bowl player more opportunities to rush the passer. That would entail freeing the soon-to-be 31-year-old Cox from...
920 ESPN

Eagles Waive Linebacker Eric Wilson

The Eagles have waived one of their offseason free agent additions, parting ways with linebacker Eric Wilson, per a tweet from the team. The team signed Wilson in the offseason to play in new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's defense. The duo spent time together in Minnesota, but Wilson struggled during his time in Philadelphia.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Nelson
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni talks Fletcher Cox’s criticism, Eagles defensive struggles and adjustments

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday evening after the team made a handful of moves — including trading Joe Flacco to the Jets, and signing QB Reid Sinnett off of waivers. Sirianni talked about the transactions, and also gave some injury updates, commented on Fletcher Cox’s post-game frustrations, and talked (again) about accountability.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Minnesota Vikings#Pro Football Focus#Lions
NBC Sports

Key matchups in Eagles-Chargers focuses on opportunity on the ground

The Eagles (3-5) are home after two road games to host the Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. The Eagles ran the ball down the Lions’ throats last week in Detroit and there will be opportunity to run against the Chargers too. Here’s a look...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Dear Eagles, Stop Giving Us Hope.

The Eagles have now fallen to 3-6 on the season thanks to an atrocious defensive performance and Hurts’s lackluster ability to find an open target. While the Eagles put up a fight today, they still came up short when it mattered most. The reaction of many Eagles fans is that they need to fire Jonathan Gannon and frankly, I agree. The defensive backs were sitting back all game, and Herbert made them pay. At one point in the game Herbert had 11 straight completions, the majority of them being short passes. I’ll give credit where credit is due Herbert was phenomenal today. Herbert’s very impressive stat line was 32-38, 356 yards, and 2 touchdowns. While Herbert was impressive, you still can’t deny how bad this defense was today.
NFL
dailytrib.com

Eagles play for back-to-back state titles

The Smoking for Jesus Ministry School football team is looking to make it two state titles in a row when the Eagles face Houston Texas Christian on Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Texas Christian Athletic League six-man championship game. Smoking for Jesus (9-1 overall, 3-0 district) and Texas Christian play...
PORTLAND, TX
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles’ defense is gift that keeps giving for NFL quarterbacks

If you’re old, like most Eagles fans, you might expect to hear John Facenda or Harry Kalas or some other NFL Films type of disembodied voice start reeling off the legendary names…. “Tom Brady … Dak Prescott … Patrick Mahomes … Derek Carr … Justin Herbert…”. Justin Herbert? Derek Carr?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
127K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy