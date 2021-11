COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Shane Beamer had a strong, concise message to his resurgent South Carolina players this week: Stop thinking about a bowl game. That's nearly impossible after the Gamecocks moved to the edge of postseason eligibility with their 40-17 stunner over Florida. Beamer's program, picked for next-to-last in the SEC East, has a chance to move into the top half of the division when it heads to Missouri (4-5, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) on Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO