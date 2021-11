Welcome to the 2021-2022 NCAA Basketball season and with that is going to come game previews, rankings that everyone will criticize, and lastly the return of the Busting Brackets Sunday Mailbag. The Mailbag is a place where all the fan’s questions are answered and put together in an article that comes out every Sunday morning. This is done every week throughout the season except for Christmas when no games are played.

