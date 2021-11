A legacy in Smashville will be cemented forever. When the Nashville Predators announced last week that Pekka Rinne’s #35 will be headed to the rafters of Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 24, 2022, when they take on the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. It will be the first number that will be retired by the franchise in 24 seasons, and it’s a honor that it is well-deserved, and only right to do, for a man that has been the pillar of the franchise for 15 years.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO