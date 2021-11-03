CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Elmira Jackal and Enforcer named head coach in SPHL

By Andy Malnoske
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A longtime player of professional hockey in Elmira is taking the next big step.

Nick Niedert, who played for both the Elmira Jackals and Elmira Enforcers at First Arena through various stints in his 20-year career, has been hired for his first head coaching position in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Niedert will be the new bench boss for the Vermillion County Bobcats in Danville, Illinois.

The 39-year-old will join forces with former Enforcers play-by-play voice Jon Kliment who was recently hired to call games for the Bobcats this season. Kliment was the lead broadcaster for the Enforcers for the past three years before this season was suspended due to the lack of a lease between Elmira ownership, CAN-USA and First Arena owners, the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency.

Niedert has been a player/assistant coach for years in various leagues but is thrilled to get the opportunity to lead a team all his own. A true players goalie, Niedert was in the cage for several different teams in leagues throughout the United States including the ECHL, SPHL, IHL, and the FPHL.

Niedert played in 16 games for Danville back in 2013-14. His return comes at the appropriate time for new energy as Vermillion has gone (0-4) to start the season.

