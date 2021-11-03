CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Notice of Roadwork Planned for Kahekili Highway Thurs. & Fri., Nov. 4 & 5

mauicounty.gov
 9 days ago

Public Notice of Roadwork Planned for Kahekili Highway. GP Roadways and the County of Maui announce planned roadwork in the Kahakuloa...

www.mauicounty.gov

swmetrowater.org

Public Notice

RELATING TO THE INCREASE OF DISTRICT FEES, RATES, TOLLS, PENALTIES OR CHARGES FOR WATER AND SANITARY SEWER SERVICES. SOUTHWEST METROPOLITAN WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT. ARAPAHOE, DOUGLAS, AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES, COLORADO. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Southwest Metropolitan Water and Sanitation District (the...
POLITICS
ostranderohio.us

Roadwork Notice

The Village of Ostrander has started a roadwork project funded through an OPWC grant and also utilizing local match funding from our 2021 roadwork appropriations. Drainage basins and manhole covers have already been reset on High street. Crack sealing is planned in MMC ph1 & 2 this fall (pending weather). Micro surfacing will be completed in the spring of 2022 (due to material temperature requirements) along with any other remaining work that cannot be completed this year.
POLITICS
tallmadge-ohio.org

Planning and Zoning Commission, Thurs, Nov 4, 7 p.m.

Meeting participants are encouraged to register with the City Council Office prior to the meeting. Written comments and participant registration may be submitted by 3pm on the day of the meeting via:. 1. City's website. 2. Mail (46 North Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278)
TALLMADGE, OH
Four States News

Weekly Roadwork Report – Nov. 7 – Nov. 13, 2021

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate. SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement. Traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.
TRAFFIC
Winona Daily News

Notice of Public Hearing on Final Redistricting Plan

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING RE: 2021 LA CROSSE COUNTY FINAL SUPERVISORY DISTRICT PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 59.10(3)(b) a Public Hearing will be conducted by the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the La Crosse County Administrative Center, County Board Room 1700, 212 6th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 to provide comment on the Board of Supervisors' Final County Supervisory District Plan for county and municipal redistricting. A copy of the Final Plan can be viewed at the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, Room 1500, on Monday, November 1, 2021, and thereafter or at www.lacrossecounty.org. Following the Public Hearing, the Board of Supervisors and County staff will evaluate input received at the Public Hearing, together with such other and further relevant information, and take action concerning adoption of the Board of Supervisors' Final plan for county and municipal redistricting at a meeting to be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 6pm. If you have questions or require further information concerning the Public Hearing, please contact the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, Room 1500, 212 6th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 or at countyclerkoffice@lacrossecounty.org Dated this 20th day of October, 2021 10/31, 11/3, 11/7 LAC74817 WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KRON4 News

City of Mountain View asking community to conserve water, declares stage one water shortage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, Mountain View City Council voting to declare a Stage one water shortage, urging residents to conserve water up to 10%. City leaders are moving forward with a Stage 1 water shortage emergency condition in an effort to increase water conservation. “This week’s actions demonstrate that Mountain View remains […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Communities Along I-79 Sue PennDOT To Stop Bridge Toll Project

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Three communities along Interstate 79 are going to court to stop PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to the area. When PennDOT announced a plan to toll I-79 in the Bridgeville area to pay for bridge repairs, it came as a huge shock to residents, local businesses and officials. The communities alleged in a lawsuit that nobody at the state consulted with them. State Rep. Jason Ortitay made a bold statement at Thursday’s news conference announcing the lawsuit. He said they had no other alternative but to file this lawsuit. “I hope by holding this...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
mauicounty.gov

Molokai Real Property Assessment office to close temporarily

The Molokai Real Property Assessment office located at the Mitchell Pauole Center will close temporarily due to staffing shortage through Nov. 23, 2021. The office will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Regular service hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For real property tax payments and circuit breaker...
REAL ESTATE
mauicounty.gov

Applicants sought for Maui County Boards and Commissions

Applicants are being sought for 63 vacancies on various Maui County boards, commissions, councils and committees. Citizen volunteer responsibilities include attending meetings, receiving public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards. Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Positions are appointed by the Mayor, confirmed by the Maui...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
tallmadge-ohio.org

City Council Meeting, Thurs, Nov 11, 7 p.m.

Meeting participants are encouraged to register with the City Council Office prior to the meeting. Written comments and participant registration may be submitted by 3pm on the day of the meeting via:. 1. City's website (tallmadge-ohio.org/meetingregistration) 2. Mail (46 North Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278)
TALLMADGE, OH

