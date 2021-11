Earth is beautiful but fragile, Jeff Bezos has told Cop26 – something he realised when he left it on his $5.5bn space trip.The Amazon founder appeared at the climate summit in Glasgow today to announce a $2bn investment to restore natural habitats and make food systems more resilient.The multi-billionaire described for the global audience his 10-minute flight on his Blue Origin rocket this past July.“I was told that seeing the Earth from space changes the lens through which you view the world,” he said.“But I was not prepared for just how much that would be true. Looking back at...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO