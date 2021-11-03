CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 3 November 2021

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 307 Issued at 2200Z on 03 Nov 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 02/2100Z to 03/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24hours. There are currently 3 numbered sunspot regions on the...

www.spaceref.com

