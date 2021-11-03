CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Park, TX

Iowa Park man now faces 20 years instead of 1 after sexual assault charge upgrade

By Olivia Taggart, Larry Statser
 6 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An Iowa Park man charged with groping and kissing a 13-year-old girl on her way home from school now faces a much higher sentence if found guilty.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge on Timothy Sidlauskas from indecent assault to sexual indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The change increases the maximum sentence from one year to 20 years.

Indecent assault is a relatively new crime in Texas, replacing the charge of groping in 2019.

A conviction of groping was a Class C misdemeanor, with the same penalty as many traffic offenses – a small fine and no jail time.

The new crime of indecent assault is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum one-year sentence. It applies to crimes against any age victim. However, the more serious crime of sexual indecency with a child by sexual contact applies when the victim is under 17.

That is the charge that Sidlauskas now faces.

He was arrested in August for allegedly molesting and assaulting a 12-year-old girl in May. She reported the incident to youth ministers during a church camp in June.

The girl said on the second to last day of school she was walking home and saw the defendant she knew from church outside his house.

She said she stopped to talk to him, and during this chat, he grabbed her breast, and she stepped back from him. She said he then apologized. She said she told him she needed to leave, and he told her to give him a kiss.

She said she tried to kiss him on his cheek, but he turned his head and kissed her intimately, and she fled the area and heard him say he was sorry again.

The Iowa Park investigating officer said Sidlauskas agreed to give a statement and said he was stupid and had told the girl that if she kissed him, he would kiss her, and nothing else had happened.

Upon further questioning, the officer said Sidlauskas admitted he had groped her breast.

