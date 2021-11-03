On ancient Earth, it never rained but it poured

Only 100 yards from our house is a fairyland. This isn’t a Disney creation, just another marvel of Mother Nature. It’s a place carpeted with soft moss, rough with humps and hollows, lichen dripping from thin branches gray with age. A phalanx of sharp-tipped dead branches discourages exploration and bushwhacking. In spring the spongy ground oozes water. This dry fall we led our three and six-year-old granddaughters into this mysterious realm. We headed down a very old woods trail to an opening of several acres that was once a large beaver pond. The six-year-old soon struck off back into the woods, investigating the micro-treasures that little ones discover as we oldsters walk right past. She was soon building a little fairy house in the mossy alcove formed in the middle of a clump of trees.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO