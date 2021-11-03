CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Daniel Dae Kim Cast As Fire Lord Ozai In Avatar: The Last Airbender

SuperHeroHype
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Dae Kim Cast As Fire Lord Ozai In Avatar: The Last Airbender. Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series has found its villain. Deadline is reporting that Daniel Dae Kim has joined the cast as Fire Lord Ozai, the father of Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). Within the series...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Eternals Writers Reveal a Character That Was Cut From the Film

Eternals Writers Reveal a Character That Was Cut From the Film. After including nearly 100 characters in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Marvel probably didn’t even break a sweat by having just 10 heroes show up in Eternals. But the new movie marks the MCU debut for Jack Kirby’s team of immortal warriors, so the filmmakers needed to make sure that each one had the right amount of screentime. According to screenwriters (and cousins) Kaz and Ryan Firpo, this is why two additional heroes were cut from the original script.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Variety

Martin Lawrence Sets Television Return in Topic Studios’ ‘Nehama’ English-Language Adaptation

In his first series regular role since 2014, Martin Lawrence has signed on to star in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series “Nehama,” from Topic Studios. The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy. When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as “hilarious, intelligent, and raw,” the series examines what it means “to seek pleasure and find...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Mr. Grooberson Outruns a Terror Dog in a New Clip From Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Mr. Grooberson Outruns a Terror Dog in a New Clip From Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks like it’s going to feature plenty of fun callbacks to the original 1984 movie. And while some early reviews peg this as a weakness, it’s undeniably cool to see Terror Dogs come to life using modern animatronics and CGI. We already knew that at least one of these four-legged beasts will appear in Afterlife thanks to the film’s trailers. However, a new clip (via PlayStation) reveals the creature’s full encounter with Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Last Airbender Was Doomed From The Beginning

It’s been over ten years since the flop known as The Last Airbender hit movie theaters, yet the scars from the Avatar film still run deep. Originally planned as a trilogy, the live-action franchise was instantly killed when the film failed to make back its expensive $280 million production costs. The M. Night Shyamalan vehicle was trashed by critics, who called the film a joyless, directionless, misguided, and horribly acted feature that fails to properly represent the original source material. I can spend all day explaining why The Last Airbender is a horrible movie, but I’m pretty sure that’s been a well-covered topic at this point. However, the film was actually doomed from the beginning, thus it really didn’t have a chance at success the moment M. Night Shyamalan was attached to the popular franchise. Let’s examine the reasons why The Last Airbender was doomed from the start.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Back to the Future Stars Reunite for Time-Traveling Christmas Movie

Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson are back together for back-in-time Hallmark original movie Next Stop, Christmas. Part of Hallmark's annual "Countdown to Christmas" 2021 programming event of all-new holiday movies, Next Stop, Christmas sees Angie (Lyndsy Fonseca, Agent Carter and Turner & Hooch) boarding a Christmas train that travels ten years into the past. With help from the train's enigmatic conductor (Lloyd), Angie gets a second chance to revisit Christmas 2011 — and her past with former boyfriend Ben (Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives). Watch the trailer above.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Lin
Person
Daniel Dae Kim
noobfeed.com

Kabam and Nickelodeon Bring Avatar: The Last Airbender Event to Shop Titans

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beloved cartoons of all time and today the Nickelodeon series is coming to Shop Titans in a special limited-time event. The event will run from November 2nd until the 29th and bring a new featured storyline featuring Aang and Sokka. On November 5th and November 19th players can earn seasonal packs. The 5th unlocking Fire and Air and the 19th Earth and Water.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Avatar Cast Comment On The New Fire Lord

Netflix is set to release the live-action take on the world of Cowboy Bebop later this month, giving new life to the likes of the classic anime characters of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black, but another upcoming adaptation has been making waves via the casting announcement that Daniel Dae Kim will be portraying the Fire Lord. Though a release date has yet to be revealed for the streaming service's Avatar The Last Airbender live-action series, the cast of the show has commented on the big bad of the series being chosen.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Hawaii Five-0 Vet Daniel Dae Kim Has Joined An Awesome New Netflix Show

Following his main role on Hawaii Five-0 as Chin Ho Kelly, and accompanying his currently recurring role as Dr. Cassian Shin on medical drama New Amsterdam, Daniel Dae Kim is getting ready for a brand new Netflix series, though the role is one that certain viewers will be familiar with. The prolific actor is set to join the upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series as a villainous character.
HAWAII STATE
SuperHeroHype

Netflix Announces Episode Titles for Stranger Things 4

Netflix Announces Episode Titles for Stranger Things 4. Today’s Stranger Things Day event has already premiered a brand new teaser that gives us our best look yet at the show’s highly-anticipated fourth season. However, the reveals didn’t stop there. As with previous seasons, Netflix also released a video that announces all of the episode titles for Stranger Things 4. And in keeping with the show’s retro and geek-friendly vibe, the titles are laden with plenty of pop culture references. Check out the video below.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dae#The Fire Nation#Natgeo#The Last Avatar#Sokka
Twinfinite

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Artist Brings the Series Into 2066

The Avatar: The Last Airbender is known for having one of the most dedicated and fervent fan bases in all of entertainment, as the show and its sequel, Legend of Korra, have still maintained a prominent foothold in pop culture years thanks to them. And like many other popular series, there are plenty of fan fiction, theories, and ideas that sprout from the community that are hard not to fall in love with.
COMICS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: NBC Comedies Return, ‘Heels’ Renewed, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Premiere Date, Daniel Dae Kim Joins ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, ‘Hanna’ Final Season, ‘Miracle Workers’ and ‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed and More!

NBC is bringing comedy back to its schedule with the premieres of new series American Auto on December 13 and Grand Crew on December 14. NBC’s returning comedy series Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor are set to air special holiday episodes on December 15. They will all make their timeslot premieres in 2022.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Hawkeye Series Producer Reveals Which Comics Were Most Influential

Hawkeye Series Producer Reveals Which Comics Were Most Influential. Before the end of the month, the only original member of the Avengers not to have a solo movie is getting his series, as Hawkeye lands at Disney+. Its story loosely adapts the 2012 comic book arc teaming Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, created by Matt Fraction and David Aja. And fans should spot plenty of references to that iconic work.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy