The Birdie gets out his calculator and makes A-K Valley playoff picks

9-Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at 1-North Allegheny (16-0-1) Winner plays: Winner of 4-Seneca Valley (14-3-2)/5-Norwin (13-4) on Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Notes: Fox Chapel, the third-place team from Section 3 behind Latrobe and Norwin, secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a shootout victory Monday against No. 8 Bethel Park. The teams finished regulation and overtime scoreless, and the Foxes won the shootout, 5-4. Laurel Rabbit scored the deciding shootout goal. Molly McNaughton made two saves in the shootout. Fox Chapel is in the quarterfinals for the second straight season. The Foxes got back in the win column after two straight losses to end the regular season. … North Allegheny’s lone blemishwas a 1-1 tie at Butler on Sept. 23. The Tigers have allowed just four goals and scored 91. North Allegheny is shooting for its third straight Class 4A title. The Tigers lost in the state finals last year. Senior goalie Megan Miller leads the defensive charge, and Lucia Wells is one of a number of scoring threats for North Allegheny.

12 DAYS AGO