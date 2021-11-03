CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Birdie gets out his calculator and makes A-K Valley playoff picks

By The Birdie
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one question the Birdie gets asked more than any other, it’s “Do you want fries with that?”. A close second is, “How do you make your picks? It’s like you’re a fortune teller who can see into the future.”. On the eve of the playoffs, the Birdie...

tribhssn.triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

There’s no disguising Birdie’s ability to pick Westmoreland County winners

With a fingernail flick, a piece of candy corn soars across the office and hits a copy editor on the back of the head. “It’s good!” the Birdie shouts, raising his fists into the air and disturbing a lifestyles writer and a news editor. You’ll have to excuse the Birdie,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Birdie writes the perfect pregame speech before making A-K Valley Week 9 picks

This is a big week in high school football. No point denying it. For many teams, it’s win or go home. A playoff spot hangs in the balance. For others, it’s about momentum heading into the playoffs. For still others, it’s the last game before a long offseason. No one wants to go into it with a loss.
Morning Times

SVEC falls to Chenango Valley in playoffs

BINGHAMTON — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor played tough, but it was Chenango Valley which emerged with a 4-0 victory in Wednesday’s Section 4 soccer semifinal. Chenango Valley struck first six minutes into the game on a goal by Aiden Granger during a scramble in front of the net. The score could have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Morning Times

Waverly bows out of playoffs

BINGHAMTON — The Waverly girls soccer team’s season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Chenango Valley in the Section 4 Playoffs on Wednesday. Chenango Valley controlled the ball for most of the game, and it took Waverly seven minutes to cross into the offensive zone. The Waverly...
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL soccer playoff capsules for Oct. 28, 2021

9-Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at 1-North Allegheny (16-0-1) Winner plays: Winner of 4-Seneca Valley (14-3-2)/5-Norwin (13-4) on Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Notes: Fox Chapel, the third-place team from Section 3 behind Latrobe and Norwin, secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a shootout victory Monday against No. 8 Bethel Park. The teams finished regulation and overtime scoreless, and the Foxes won the shootout, 5-4. Laurel Rabbit scored the deciding shootout goal. Molly McNaughton made two saves in the shootout. Fox Chapel is in the quarterfinals for the second straight season. The Foxes got back in the win column after two straight losses to end the regular season. … North Allegheny’s lone blemishwas a 1-1 tie at Butler on Sept. 23. The Tigers have allowed just four goals and scored 91. North Allegheny is shooting for its third straight Class 4A title. The Tigers lost in the state finals last year. Senior goalie Megan Miller leads the defensive charge, and Lucia Wells is one of a number of scoring threats for North Allegheny.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Birdie hits reset button, makes Westmoreland County playoff picks

When the Birdie caught wind that Seton Hill was getting Esports teams for the fall of 2022, he checked to see if he had any college eligibility left. “If you’d have seen me play Tecmo Bowl back in the day, you’d know why,” he said, motioning with wiggling thumbs and playing an air Nintendo controller. “You didn’t want any of this.”
reviewjournal.com

Class 3A football rankings: No. 1 Moapa Valley gets playoff bye

5. Valley (3-6) Around 3A: Moapa Valley will rest after winning the Hammer Game over Virgin Valley 46-28 to win the Desert League title. The Pirates will host the Valley at SLAM Nevada winner next week. … Virgin Valley opens its playoff run by hosting Eldorado on Thursday. … Pahrump Valley has won four straight and outscored its last three opponents 138-6. The Mountain League champion Trojans have a bye this week and will host the Eldorado at Virgin Valley winner next week. … SLAM Nevada makes its playoff debut when it meets Valley at Eldorado on Thursday. … Valley will look to avenge a 31-13 loss to SLAM Nevada on Sept. 3.
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calculator#Football#Rams#Highlands
newspressnow.com

Platte Valley gets first playoff win in six years in win over North Andrew

BARNARD, Mo. — The North Andrew Cardinals have made their money being more physical than their opponent. Friday night in Barnard, it was Platte Valley who physically outmatched last season’s state runner-up in a 70-34 win in the 8-Man District 4 quarterfinals. “I thought we were more physical and we...
kingcityrustler.com

Volleyball | Salinas Valley teams prep for playoffs

SALINAS VALLEY — Volleyball season is coming to an end, and for three of the four South Monterey County teams, their season will be continuing into the postseason. Greenfield Bruins have won their first volleyball title since 2008, according to Greenfield Head Coach Adrian Trujillo. After the canceled game with...
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Valley Head Hosts Playoffs

By Kelsey ProseThe Tigers secured the opportunity to host the first round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday night as they took down the Sumiton Christian Eagles (7-2, 4-2) 49-21. Valley Head’s rush to a high scoring start aided in their victory as the Eagles couldn’t catch up. The Tigers…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
timestelegram.com

Mohawk Valley Section III football playoff brackets are out: What we learned in Week 7

After seven exciting weeks, the high school football regular season is in the books. Section III's committee finalized the brackets Sunday. Here are the matchups for local schools:. ► Results and schedule:Section 3 football scores for the fall 2021 season. Class AA. No. 5 Proctor (4-3) at No. 4 Liverpool...
prepskc.com

Get ready for the playoffs

The football season is here and PrepsKC’s Football Friday Night radio show is back. As always, this week’s show is packed full of the news and commentary to get you ready for tonight’s games. with PrepsKC’s Managing Editor Dion Clisso hosting for the 12th straight year. Also back is The Coach Harold Wambsgans.
FOOTBALL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley guts out a road playoff win

By Craig Thomas, The Times Daily MUSCLE SHOALS — With three state championships and a semifinal appearance over the past four seasons, Pinson Valley remains the team to beat in Alabama’s Class 6A. No one knows better than Muscle Shoals. Michael Sharpe’s touchdown run with 42 seconds left and a Pinson Valley sack as time […]
PINSON, AL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland girls soccer pushes through injuries all the way to state tournament

Southmoreland girls soccer players wore blankets on the sideline Thursday night during the WPIAL consolation game against Shady Side Academy at Norwin. When it gets cold, you adjust. Just like when injuries happen, you adjust. Having players who aren’t at 100% doesn’t make coaches all warm and fuzzy. It’s how...
SOCCER
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County senior spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Jude Lovre

Penn-Trafford’s volleyball team just concluded its 2021 season, but the Warriors didn’t go down without a fight. They got the sixth seed in the Class 4A playoffs and defeated first-round opponent Peters Township, 3-0. In the quarterfinals, they drew Oakland Catholic, a team they had beaten earlier in the year,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy