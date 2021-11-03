CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s New Republican Black Woman Lieutenant Governor And The Era Of The ‘Safe Negro’

By Zack Linly
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 7 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoVIV_0clqpRBa00
Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Let’s talk about the safe negro and how Black people who fit the mold are often paraded around by white conservatives (and liberals for that matter) as proof that neither they nor America are racist.

Virginia’s tight race for governor is over and Republican Glenn Youngkin has emerged victorious as the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in the commonwealth since 2009, according to CNN. Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Didn’t Youngkin basically win by joining Republicans in their war against Critical Race Theory, a thing they know absolutely nothing about outside of it making fragile white people uncomfortable? Isn’t this the guy who had alleged white supremacists front and center on his campaign trail? What does that have to do with white people not being racist because of their alleged Black friends?”

Well, yes, he is the guy who railed against CRT under the guise of giving parents a choice in what their kids learn in school; and yes, the racist whiteys love him; but no, that has nothing to do with the “Black friend” thing. However, he isn’t the only Republican who won big on Tuesday night.

Meet Winsome Sears, Virginia’s new lieutenant governor.

According to WDBJ 7, Sears is not only the first woman of color to be elected to the position, but she’s the first woman of color to win any statewide election in Virginia.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Well doesn’t her election indicate that we are at least moving towards a post-racial America?”

Well, that’s one way of interpreting things—if you want to ignore the fact that it took the state until the end of 2021 to elect, not only its first Black woman Lieutenant Governor but its first woman of color to any statewide office, and that they did it while also electing a quintessential white American good ol’ boy as Governor.

Also, Sears is a safe negro.

Sears is a Republican who is willing to say all of the white people-friendly things regarding race relations in America.

“There are some who want to divide, but we must not let that happen,” she said during her victory speech, WDBJ reported. “We have had a Black president elected not once but twice and here I am, living proof.”

Only white people and delusional people of color believe the election of former two-term President Barack Obama is proof of a post-racial America despite the fact that white people, in both elections, overwhelmingly voted against him, and despite the fact that we spent eight years listening to him being referred to as a Muslim (by people who hate Muslims), and immigrant (by people who hate brown people) and a radical leftist (despite the fact that most of his policies were neither radical nor all that leftist).

Now, to be completely fair, we don’t really know how deep in the sunken place Sears resides. During her victory speech, she also said, “What we are going to do now is be about the business of the Commonwealth. We have things to tend to. We are going to fully fund our historically Black colleges and universities. We’re going to have safer neighborhoods, safer communities, and our children are going to get a good education.”

So, we at least know she isn’t a full-on Candace Owens. (Because Owens thinks Netflix and Uber Eats are segregationist organizations because they have Black categories. I’m pretty sure she thinks the very concept of HBCUs is “reverse racism.”)

Still, it is an absolute myth that the election of Black people to any office is proof of significant racial process—especially not in an America where white legislators get to pass laws that prohibit or hinder the teaching of Black history to all students based on the potential for white students and their parents to be made to feel bad about themselves and their country.

All white people in America do is latch onto Black conservatives for “not racist” points and call the Black majority hypocrites for resenting their “Black friends” instead of embracing them (as if they ever embrace their fellow whites who are of different ideologies).

But hey, maybe I’m wrong and Sears will be different.

I guess we’ll find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9p89_0clqpRBa00
Source:The Alex Jones Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYa6j_0clqpRBa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iwNW_0clqpRBa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSfEG_0clqpRBa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BM2yh_0clqpRBa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0ayT_0clqpRBa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVe2v_0clqpRBa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cI76_0clqpRBa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwaHx_0clqpRBa00

Virginia’s New Republican Black Woman Lieutenant Governor And The Era Of The ‘Safe Negro’ was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
odu.edu

ODU Alum Winsome E. Sears Makes History with Her Election as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor

Republican Winsome E. Sears, a 1992 graduate of Old Dominion University, was elected lieutenant governor of Virginia on Tuesday. She will become the first woman and first woman of color to serve in that position - but not the first Monarch. Two graduates of the Norfolk College of William & Mary, Republican Mills Godwin and Democrat Henry Howell, also were elected lieutenant governor, and Godwin later became governor.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Winsome Sears will become Virginia lieutenant governor, CNN projects, becoming first female and woman of color in the office

Winsome Sears, a conservative Republican, will be Virginia's next lieutenant governor, breaking barriers as the first female and the first woman of color in the office in the commonwealth's 400-year legislative history. CNN projected Sears' win over Democrat Del. Hala Ayala, also a woman of color, on Wednesday. Sears will...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

AP: Winsome Sears defeats Hala Ayala in Virginia’s lieutenant governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR/AP) — Republican Winsome Sears has been elected as Virginia’s first female lieutenant governor, defeating Democratic challenger Hala Ayala and becoming the first woman of color to win statewide office in the Commonwealth, according to projections from The Associated Press. The Republican — a former Marine — rocketed...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Owens
News Talk 1490

White Women Voters Powered Youngkin To Victory In Virginia, Exit Polling Data Shows

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As Jay-Z famously rapped, “men lie, women lie, numbers don’t.”. And the numbers behind Republican Glenn Youngkin‘s gubernatorial victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia on Tuesday paint a vividly pale as white women emerged as an electorate force to be reckoned with while Black voter turnout reportedly lagged in Virginia, according to exit polling data provided by NBC News.
VIRGINIA STATE
News Talk 1490

Glenn Youngkin’s No. 1 Campaigners Are Suspected Proud White Supremacists Who Love Racial Slurs And Black Death Fantasies

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If Republicans aren’t racist, why do racists love humping their legs so much?. Glenn Youngkin, the GOP hopeful in Virginia’s gubernatorial race—also the guy who advocated for banning Toni Morrison‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Beloved from schools because some white woman’s high school senior son had nightmares from reading about slaves being raped and tortured—has two loud and proud neo-Nazis in his fan club, and he has shown no interest in denouncing them.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Republicans#Black Colleges#Race Relations#Twitter#Gop#Cnn#Critical Race Theory#Crt#Wdbj 7#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy