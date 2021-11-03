CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Sturgeon defends Scotland’s targets after they were deemed ‘overcooked’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First Minister said she would rather be criticised for being over ambitious than under ambitious with her emissions targets at a Cop26 event. The First Minister of Scotland has defended the country’s ambitious targets to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 at an event during Cop26. Chief executive...

Nicola Sturgeon meets with indigenous delegates ahead of Cop26

Minga Indigena, who met with the First Minister, are a collective of indigenous peoples from across the continent of the Americas. The First Minister met with indigenous peoples from the Americas who have arrived in Glasgow for Cop26. Nicola Sturgeon took part in a ceremonial event with the delegates at...
“I’m The Last Woman Standing”: Nicola Sturgeon On The Climate Crisis, The “Fragile Male Ego” And Life After Politics

Nicola Sturgeon is standing outside the black door of Bute House in Edinburgh New Town, under a thick grey sky. It is a fine neoclassical building with columns and tall windows, but not that different from the other lovely houses on Charlotte Square. If you didn’t know that it is the official residence of Scotland’s First Minister, you could very well walk past without realising its significance.
Cop26 could emerge as something of a swan song for Nicola Sturgeon

Far from being a boost to her hopes of breaking up the United Kingdom, Cop 26, the massive international climate conference getting under way in her home town of Glasgow this weekend, could actually emerge as something of a swan song for Nicola Sturgeon. Speculation about her future as First...
Nicola Sturgeon may have ‘over-cooked’ her green strategy, says climate watchdog chief

Nicola Sturgeon’s target of cutting Scotland’s carbon emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 may have been “over-cooked”, the UK’s independent climate watchdog has warned. Chris Stark, chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), told BBC Scotland the goal was a “huge challenge” and questioned how this would be achieved faster than the rest of the UK.
I found rats in my home, says MSP in Nicola Sturgeon’s back yard

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of turning a blind eye to Glasgow's rodent infestation on the eve of Cop26 after an MSP living in the First Minister's constituency disclosed she found rats in her home. Pam Duncan-Glancy, a Labour MSP and Holyrood's first permanent wheelchair user, told Ms Sturgeon that...
Nicola Sturgeon: I could foster children when my political career ends

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is considering becoming a foster mother after she steps down as Scotland's First Minister, in the first signal that she is thinking of life beyond politics. In an interview with Vogue magazine on the eve of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, the SNP leader reflected...
Nicola Sturgeon and husband have considered becoming foster parents after leaving politics

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed that she is open to becoming a foster parent when she leaves politics.In an interview with Vogue published days before the Cop26 climate change summit being held in her home city Glasgow, the SNP leader reflected on what she might do after she leaves Holyrood and her official Edinburgh residence Bute House.She said that “fostering chidren may be something [her and her husband] would think about” when she eventually steps out of the public eye.She told the magazine that her and partner Peter Murrell, 56, the chief executive officer of the SNP, have “only...
Nicola Sturgeon pledges £1m fund for climate ‘loss and damage’

The money will go to developing countries to help with repairs from climate-related events. Nicola Sturgeon has pledged a £1 million fund to help developing countries deal with “loss and damage” from climate change, such as floods and wildfires. The First Minister will make the announcement at a meeting in...
Steps taken so far at climate summit ‘positive’, Nicola Sturgeon says

The First Minister also said she had briefly spoken to US President Joe Biden during a reception on Monday night. Steps taken in the first days of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow have been “positive”, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Scotland’s First Minister told journalists on Tuesday it was important to...
Nicola Sturgeon urges COP26 protesters to respect Glasgow

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged protesters to respect Glasgow and the emergency services as the city prepares to host the COP26 summit. She was speaking less than 48 hours before the UN climate conference gets under way. Ms Sturgeon was joined at a media briefing by Police Scotland Chief...
Nicola Sturgeon makes presence felt despite no seat at Cop26 table

As world leaders, negotiators and activists converged on Glasgow for the start of the Cop climate summit, curious delegates who picked up a Scottish newspaper may have seen a small advert from the Scottish National party. Its main image was of Skye’s famous crags bathed by sunshine, with a soft-focus...
Publisher of Nicola Sturgeon’s speeches at centre of £295k taxpayer cash complaint

A pro-independence book publisher which released a collection of Nicola Sturgeon’s speeches is being assessed by police over the award of £295,000 of taxpayers' cash. Sandstone Press, which is run by an SNP supporter and hailed the First Minister as a “significant world leader” when it released a collection of her speeches earlier this year, has been accused by a rival firm of falsifying documents.
How Nicola Sturgeon has carved out a role at COP26

There was a time when Boris Johnson seemed determined to exclude Nicola Sturgeon from COP26. At his party's 2019 conference he told Scottish Conservatives that he did not want Scotland's first minister "anywhere near it". That would have been hard to achieve given the UK is hosting the UN climate...
‘Running scared’: Tories join attack on Boris Johnson as he dodges sleaze debate

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” after he dodged scrutiny in parliament of his botched attempt to save a Tory MP from punishment for sleaze.Conservative MPs joined attacks on the prime minister after he dodged a three-hour emergency debate in the House of Commons prompted by his failed bid to rewrite parliament’s standards rules.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that after “giving the green light to corruption” by trying to get his ally Owen Paterson off the hook last week, the prime minster had chosen to “cower away” rather than face the music and apologise.And Conservative former...
Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standards system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday rejected pressure to appear at an emergency debate on parliamentary standards, where he was accused of leading his party "through the sewers" following days of sleaze claims. The debate was held as calls mounted for an independent inquiry into allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. Last week the government caused outrage by trying to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process, which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
Caledonian Sleeper strikes to go ahead

RMT members will strike for two days as part of a pay dispute with train operator Serco. A strike by Caledonian Sleeper train workers is to go ahead this week, a union has confirmed. The RMT said its members will take industrial action on Friday and Saturday because of an...
