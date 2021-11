For the first time ever, the CIF-SS administration placed prep football teams in divisions solely based on the current season, so it is no wonder why this past Sunday’s playoff divisions and pairings announcements were like no other in history. If you were following along, the buzz was felt all over social media. Nobody knew what divisions they would play in until the announcements were made, and quite a few programs out there felt the wrath of the unknown.

MURRIETA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO