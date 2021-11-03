CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Owen Paterson will fight to 'clear his name' after unprecedented vote

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen Paterson says he will now fight to clear his name after an unprecedented move saw MPs vote not to suspend him. The North Shropshire Conservative had faced a 30-day suspension from Parliament after a standards committee concluded he was responsible for an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules while acting for...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Keir Starmer calls on region's Tory MPs to explain Owen Paterson vote threat claims

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Tory backbenchers in the West Midlands to come clean on reports they were threatened into backing MP Owen Paterson. The Labour leader said he was “appalled” that Conservative whips had reportedly warned MPs their constituencies would lose funding if they failed to support the Government in a vote to overhaul the Commons sleaze watchdog.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

North Shropshire by-election triggered to replace Owen Paterson after sleaze row

North Shropshire is considered to be an ultra-safe rural constituency for the Tories, with Mr Paterson having held it since 1997. Voters will choose a successor to Owen Paterson next month after the Government officially triggered the by-election. Business in the House of Commons on Tuesday started with Government whip...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Questions over moonlighting MPs

Top story: MPs seeking lucrative roles ‘should step down’. Hello, Warren Murray here to bring things into focus this Tuesday morning. More than a quarter of Conservative MPs have second jobs with firms whose activities range from gambling to private healthcare, making about £5m in extra earnings in a year, Guardian analysis has found. The register of MPs’ interests shows it to be the case for more than 90 out of 360 Tories, compared with three from Labour. The row over sleaze, including “egregious lobbying” by the veteran backbencher Owen Paterson on behalf of companies that paid him over £100,000 a year, has focused attention on moonlighting by MPs. On Monday Steve Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, rejected the idea of banning second jobs but said they must understand that “in performing their parliamentary duties they are expected to act in the public interest”.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Andrea Leadsom
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Chris Bryant
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Owen Paterson: Minister Stephen Barclay expresses regret over vote

Minister Stephen Barclay has expressed his "regret" over the "mistake" the government made with the vote on Owen Paterson's conduct last week. Government-backed plans to review MP standard rules, after Mr Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules, were withdrawn following a backlash. Mr Paterson has since resigned his...
POLITICS
The Independent

What did Owen Paterson do? Everything you need to know about Tory lobbying scandal

Boris Johnson’s government is mired in sleaze claims after No 10 tried to save Conservative Party MP Owen Paterson from suspension while seeking to rip up the Commons disciplinary process.On Thursday Mr Paterson dramatically resigned as an MP after Mr Johnson U-turned and allowed a fresh vote on his suspension over a breach in lobbying rules, and retreated on plans to rewrite conduct rules. So what was the Tory MP found to have done wrong? Why did the government U-turn? And how do the parties now agree on a disciplinary procedure following the saga described by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Parliament#Acas
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM accused of ‘running scared’ as only handful of Tory MPs attend sleaze debate

The prime minister refused to apologise for his actions in the Owen Paterson paid lobbying scandal, which saw him attempt to save his friend from suspension, after No 10 confirmed the PM would not attend the Commons debate on standards and sleaze.The government benches were relatively empty as the debate began – ITV’s Robert Peston counted only 46 out of 360 MPs – compared with high attendance from opposition parties.Responding to the news that Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, would represent the government at the emergency debate instead of the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leave Boris Johnson alone – this exotic creature is Labour’s greatest asset

I address you today to ask you to give whatever support you can to the Society for the Protection of Boris Johnson, the SPBJ, and my remarks are especially directed to the opposition parties. Leave him alone. Until the recent past Boris Johnson, a richly decorated and exotic creature, instantly recognisable by its plumed headdress and sleazy habits, has been a ubiquitous species, breeding and feeding freely across its terrain, often brazenly ignoring weaker predators such as Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson. Now, due to catastrophic political climate change, Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly endangered. The creature has become...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Richard Graham questioned on Owen Paterson vote

Conservative MP Richard Graham has defended his decision to vote to pause Owen Paterson's suspension. Speaking to the BBC News Channel presenter Victoria Derbyshire, Mr Graham said he believed the report's conclusions that Owen Paterson had broken lobbying rules, but that he was voting to establish a form of appeals process for MPs.
POLITICS
AFP

Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standards system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday rejected pressure to appear at an emergency debate on parliamentary standards, where he was accused of leading his party "through the sewers" following days of sleaze claims. The debate was held as calls mounted for an independent inquiry into allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. Last week the government caused outrage by trying to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process, which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg must resign over Owen Paterson scandal, Labour says

Jacob Rees-Mogg should resign a leader of the House of Commons over the Owen Paterson scandal, Labour has said.Speaking on Sunday morning Thangam Debbonaire said the Tory MPs position had become "untenable" after he led efforts to neuter parliament's standards watchdog and let a rule-breaking MP off the hook.She joins calls from the chair of the standards committee Chris Bryant who on Friday said Mr Rees-Mogg had "created a crisis in parliament".Ms Debbonaire, Labour's shadow leader of the house, also urged Boris Johnson to to “consider his position this weekend and takes steps to repair the reputation ... of politics.”.And...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to apologise over Owen Paterson sleaze scandal in parliament

Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to apologise to the country for his handling of the corruption scandal engulfing the government.The Labour leader said a no-show by the prime minister at a parliamentary debate on Monday would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which saw the government attempt to scrap a standards watchdog to support the MP.And other opposition parties on Sunday night pushed for a sleaze inquiry to be set up.Labour took to the airwaves on Sunday hunting for resignations – with shadow Commons leader Thangam...
POLITICS
Telegraph

MPs’ watchdog could ban consultancy second jobs after Owen Paterson rules breach

MPs could be banned from taking second jobs as political consultants in the wake of the Owen Paterson case under proposals being considered by Parliament's standards watchdog. The Telegraph understands that the committee on standards, which rules on whether MPs have broken the code of conduct, is discussing the measure as part of a new report on the rules that apply to members.
POLITICS
The Independent

Conservatives hit by five-point poll slump following Owen Paterson vote

The Conservative Party’s longstanding poll lead has been cut by five points in the wake of the Owen Paterson debacle – described by Labour as a “sleazy mess”.Boris Johnson now faces a by-election in North Shropshire set to be dominated by claims of corruption following an astonishing U-turn by Downing Street and the Tory MP’s stunning resignation.A furious backlash forced the prime minister to abandon his plan to overhaul the disciplinary process while preventing Mr Paterson’s 30-day suspension for a breach of lobbying rules.The latest YouGov poll shows the Tories down by three points on 36 per cent and Labour...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy