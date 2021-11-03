CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Presented Laquan Smith With The ACE Hero Award While Draped In The Designers’ Creation

By Samjah Iman
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfoPs_0clqp56500
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Ciara looked breathtaking in a Laquan Smith gown as she presented the couturier with the Designer of the Year honor at the ACE Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eg6of_0clqp56500
Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Hubba, Hubba is all we can say after seeing Ciara in this luxurious Laquan Smith getup. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur did not take her assignment as presenter lightly, and we love it. We are quite sure that all eyes were on her as she strutted up to the podium to present Laquan Smith with the Designer of the Year Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7guG_0clqp56500
Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

The sequin, brown dress complemented Ciara’s physique, toned legs, and complexion perfectly. The dress draped at the waist and featured a thigh-slit, a turtle neck, and extra long sleeves that gave the dress a sleek vibe. Ciara paired the ensemble with brown high-heeled pumps and minimal accessories. Her tousled hair was worn in a half up, half down ‘do and her natural glam look brought the look together. The singer was styled by Kollin Carter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46U163_0clqp56500
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Of course Laquan smith looked dapper as he received this huge honor. The fashion creative wore a white crisp blouse, black dress pants, and Azature diamonds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UM2CM_0clqp56500
Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

In an industry that has challenges with accepting designers of color, Laquan Smith is making his mark. We are extremely proud of him for breaking barriers and paving the way for future Black fashion designers. This honor is well-deserved.

Ciara Presented Laquan Smith With The ACE Hero Award While Draped In The Designers’ Creation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

MODEL MONDAY: Faduma Farah Wants Runways To Go Further

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Claim To Fame: Farah has appeared on the runway at London Fashion Week. Faduma Farah found herself on a runway as the face of a fight for adaptable fashion. “I began designing adaptive wear because I’m a wheelchair user myself. I became disabled ten years ago, I got meningitis,” she told HelloBeautiful.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Will Smith And The Williams Sisters Cover Entertainment Weekly To Discuss The Making Of Their Biopic ‘King Richard’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Venus and Serena fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their forthcoming biopic King Richard which will hit theaters on Nov.19. The oscar worthy film will give viewers a close look at the tennis sister’s upbringing through the lens of their iconic father Richard Williams, played by the inimitable Will Smith. Actresses Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney will portray the Grandslam All-Stars, while their mother, Oracene “Brandi” Williams, will be played by Aunjanue Ellis.
TENNIS
