Public Health

Pine Tree ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

By From staff reports
Kilgore News Herald
 6 days ago

Pine Tree ISD has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, that will include booster shots, for next week. The...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin at 20 Garland ISD elementary schools.

GARLAND, Texas - COVID-19 vaccine clinics began Monday at 20 Garland ISD elementary schools. Garland ISD and Dallas County Health and Human Services are partnering to host the clinics. The hope is to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children as young as five now that its approved for them. In...
GARLAND, TX
wymt.com

Liberty Worship & Outreach Center hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of the ‘Take 1 for the Team’ vaccination campaign

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Clay Countians received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Liberty Worship & Outreach Center Saturday, November 6. This free vaccine clinic was hosted by the Liberty Worship & Outreach Center in partnership with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, AdventHealth, Volunteers of America Mid-States, and other organizations.
MANCHESTER, KY
wnypapers.com

Memorial to host COVID-19 booster shot clinic

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host a community COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Niagara Falls Community Education Center (formally 60th Street Elementary School), 6040 Lindbergh Ave. Vaccine boosters will be available to individuals who have received a primary series of the Pfizer,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wvu.edu

WVU to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for young children as CDC authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Following authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, WVU will host a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for this age group in partnership with the Monongalia County Health Department in the WVU Student Recreation Center (lower gym).
MORGANTOWN, WV
Seacoast Online

Ogunquit to host a community COVID- 19 Vaccine booster clinic

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Fire Department is hosting a community Covid-19 Vaccine booster clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic will be located in the Dunaway Community Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, Maine. Who can get a booster? Individuals who received a...
OGUNQUIT, ME
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Valley School District And UPMC To Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHESWICK (KDKA) – The Allegheny Valley School District and UPMC Children’s Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m., students, as well as members of the community, can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Springdale Junior-Senior High School. They are offering both first and second doses as well as boosters for those who are eligible. Those interested can register at this link.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
kpq.com

COVID-19 Vaccines for Young Kids Expected in Washington State Next Week

Washington is getting COVID-19 doses for kids 5-11 years old as early as next week ahead of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. The state has ordered its full allowance of 230,000 vaccines from the federal government. Washington Acting Assistant Health Secretary Michele Roberts says the number should fulfill...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Pfizer requests US emergency authorization for Covid booster for adults

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorization of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older. The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10,000 people. The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorization already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19. Pfizer's initial proposal for approval of boosters to everyone aged 16 and over, which was backed by President Joe Biden's administration, was rejected at that time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Q2 News

More federal help comes to Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge

More than 20 new federal workers in two teams have arrived at Billings Clinic to help the hospital deal with the area's COVID-19 surge. An eight-person group of U.S. Public Health Service nurses arrived at the hospital on Friday, Nov. 5, is serving patients, according to the clinic. The team is helping with COVID-19 duties, including testing, providing monoclonal antibody treatment and administering COVID-19 vaccinations, and relieving and assisting the hospital's COVID testing unit and others.
BILLINGS, MT

