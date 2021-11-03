CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Fast Five Quiz: Influenza Practice Essentials

By Michael Stuart Bronze, MD
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfluenza activity was unusually low for the 2020-2021 season around the world, probably because of COVID-related precautions and...

reference.medscape.com

Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Clinical Management of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common cardiac arrhythmia, is often associated with other cardiovascular (CV) diseases, including hypertension; heart failure; diabetes-related heart disease; ischemic heart disease; and valvular, dilated, hypertrophic, restrictive, and congenital cardiomyopathies. AF is also associated with reduced renal function and albuminuria. In 10%-15% of patients with AF, there are no associated comorbidities (lone AF).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Mycosis Fungoides

Mycosis fungoides is a rare form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The disease is progressive and chronic. In individuals with mycosis fungoides, the skin becomes infiltrated with plaques and nodules that are composed of lymphocytes. In advanced cases, ulcerated tumors and infiltration of lymph nodes by diseased cells may occur. The disorder may spread to other parts of the body, including the gastrointestinal system, liver, spleen, or brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Presentation and Diagnosis of Insomnia

Insomnia is the most prevalent sleep disorder in the general population, defined as repeated difficulty with falling and staying asleep, and with achieving sleep consolidation or good-quality sleep despite adequate time and opportunity. An insomnia diagnosis requires the presence of both suggestive symptomatology and associated daytime dysfunction. Insomnia often presents with comorbid conditions, including psychiatric, sleep, and substance use disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Antisocial Personality Disorder (Sociopathy)

Antisocial personality disorder, sometimes referred to as sociopathy, involves a pattern of socially irresponsible and exploitative behavior without remorse. Affected individuals display a disregard for others, do not appreciate the consequences of their behavior, often fail to conform to laws and norms, struggle with consistent employment, engage in deception and manipulation for personal gain, and have difficulty in forming stable relationships. Although the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) recognizes this disorder, its overlap with conditions has made the diagnosis controversial.
MENTAL HEALTH
kmrskkok.com

RSV and Influenza Cases Rising

COVID-19 is not the only virus that local public health officials are worried about this upcoming winter season. Kelsey Peterson with the Morris office of Horizon Public Health told KMRS that their 5-county service area is seeing substantial increases in the respiratory ailment RSV and influenza. “The RSV cases are...
MORRIS, MN
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Woman's World

This Sweet Fruit Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Many of us enjoy figs in jam-form when spread on toast or filled in snack bars, but there’s nothing like eating the fresh fruit. Though not as common as some of its fruity counterparts, fresh figs (currently in-season!) have a sweet, floral flavor that can be just as scrumptious. Plus, new research finds that figs contain a powerful hormone that can improve blood sugar levels in as little as 30 minutes!
HEALTH
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Suffers Shocking COVID-19 Side Effect, Leaving Her In Constant Pain

An 8-year-old girl in Union County, North Carolina, lost all her toenails and suffered other side effects after contracting COVID-19, her mother revealed. The girl, identified as Addie, contracted the virus one week into the school year after she stayed in a classroom where most of her classmates did not wear masks, WSOC-TV Channel 9 reported.
UNION COUNTY, NC
spring.org.uk

An Irritating Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

A symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency that can be irritating. Eye-twitching or facial pain can be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency. While the symptom is not normally painful, it can be irritating. The twitches normally occur in one eye at a time, or sometimes below them. Eye twitching — known...
HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

