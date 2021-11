It's always tempting to just want to stay in your warm, cozy bed when your alarm clock goes off. But now, Wendy's has the perfect thing to wake you up and get you out of bed (and out of the house) in the morning. The popular fast food chain has just announced they will be launching a new Buck Biscuit breakfast deal that is sure to perk up your mornings. For a limited time, fans can get their hands on a tasty Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit or a mouthwatering Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just one dollar, according to PR Newswire.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO