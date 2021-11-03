Driscoll Blueberries Are Being Recalled Due to Metal Pieces

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO