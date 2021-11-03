CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Sonic Is Bringing Back Its Popular Garlic Butter Bacon Burger

By Janae Price
Thrillist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf garlic is a must for you and you have a soft spot for burgers, then you're in luck. Sonic, the chain that Thrillist crowned for having the best onion rings, is bringing back the...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacon Burger#Garlic#Burgers#Food Drink#Thrillist#American
Thrillist

Taco Bell's Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast Burritos on Thursday

Taco Bell is bringing back breakfast menu items, finally answering the pleas of many breakfast lovers across the nation. Even a no-bones day could be made better with Taco Bell for breakfast. To celebrate this return, Taco Bell is offering its breakfast burritos for free on October 21. Between 7...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Furious the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

Chick-Fil-A customers frequent the casual dining fast-food chain for its quality combos and delightful customer service. The service is so good that Chick-Fil-A was voted "best in customer satisfaction" for the third consecutive year in a Newsweek survey. Unfortunately, customers are now pissed and telling the chain they can keep their "my pleasure" mantra. Some customers are so pissed that they've filed a lawsuit.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
Southern Bite

Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that… Apple Crisp.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy