England must chase down 190 to maintain their 100 per cent record at the T20 World Cup as South Africa gave themselves hope of reaching the semi-finals thanks to Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 94 not out.While England’s progress to the knockout stages is all but secure after four wins from four and a supreme net run-rate, nothing less than a big win will suffice for South Africa after Australia hammered the West Indies earlier.Van der Dussen creamed five fours in his 60-ball knock and six sixes while Aiden Markram recorded a sparkling 52 not out from 25 deliveries in...

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO