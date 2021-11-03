CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Yogi govt lights 12 lakh diyas as part of 'Deepotsav', enters Guinness Book of World Records

 6 days ago

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-government on Wednesday lit 12 lakh diyas on the occasion of 'Deepotsav 2021' and entered the Guinness Book of World Records once again. On the occasion of Deepotsav, out of 12 lakh diyas, 9,51,000 earthen lamps...

WEKU

Here's how India is celebrating Diwali

Hindus across the world are celebrating Diwali. The five-day festival of lights is one of the most popular holidays in India, and Thursday is the main day of festivities, when the faithful pray to the Hindu goddess of wealth. People celebrate Diwali by lighting little earthen oil lamps to mark...
INDIA
AFP

India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
INDIA
Person
Yogi Adityanath
J-K: People light diyas in memory of martyrs in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): On the eve of Diwali, the people of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur lit up diyas (earthen lamps) in memory of martyrs during 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' remembrance event. During this unique event, people paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives...
