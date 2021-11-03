Yogi govt lights 12 lakh diyas as part of 'Deepotsav', enters Guinness Book of World Records

Hindus all over the world will soon celebrate Diwali (or Deepavali), including in Trinidad where I grew up. It is also celebrated by Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists and is celebrated on the 15th day of the Black Fortnight in the Hindu month of Kartik. This Festival of Lights will be celebrated this year starting on the evening of Thursday 4th November and the celebration will last five days. It starts the day before the Hindu New Year. The festival marks the darkest night of the year when devotional prayers and ceremonies are offered to the Goddess Lakshmi, a giver of happiness, health, wealth, and prosperity.

