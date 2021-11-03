The Purple Ones at the Ritz

The word is officially out—the South Bay is at the center of an exciting moment in hardcore music. People are hungry for the sound, and our bands are out there representing us in moshpits and DIY venues throughout the nation. Hometown heroes Spy are back with a stacked lineup of touring and local acts. They killed it at the X-Bar when they performed in September and now they have a whole new record’s worth of material to bring for this return show. This is sure to be a mosher’s delight, and a great opportunity to see why listeners have lifted San Jose up to the top of the punk rock pedestal.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO