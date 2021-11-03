Monuments across country illuminated on Diwali eve

The US Embassy in India was shimmering with lights and diyas on the occasion of Diwali on November 4th. The New York City (NYC) celebrated Diwali with a display of fireworks over the Hudson river encouraging Indian Americans to celebrate Diwali while having meaningful conversations about the festival with their friends, neighbors and coworkers from all cultures. It was the first time in history that fireworks of this extent happened on New York's Hudson river apart from the 4th of July celebrations.

