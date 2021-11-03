CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Monuments across country illuminated on Diwali eve

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): On the eve of the 'festival of lights', various monuments across the country have been illuminated with colourful lighting. In the national capital, Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib were seen illuminated on Diwali eve. In Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai, the Chhatrapati...

Daily Gate City

Record oil lamps illuminate India's Diwali festival

The north Indian city of Ayodhya kept its Guinness World Record for a third year on by lighting 900,000 oil lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes as part of the celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
SOCIETY
Brown Daily Herald

Students celebrate Diwali across campus

Neil Shah ’25, a first-year from Edison, New Jersey, usually celebrates the South Asian festival Diwali at home with “fireworks, food and a whole lot of fun.”. But this year, he joined students across campus in celebrating Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, on Thursday night. Diwali is...
INDIA
coolmompicks.com

Celebrating Diwali in a country that hardly knows it exists

Diwali. Being the light we share. Growing up as a minority in South Africa, living under an Apartheid regime, I was forced to live only with people who looked like me, That meant that for me, the spirit of Diwali was merely going along with the flow of the celebrations from others in my little Brown community. We celebrated by making and gifting delicious sweets, dressing festively, lighting clay lamps called diwas, and watching fireworks.
CELEBRATIONS
Abhimanyu

NYC celebrates Diwali over the Hudson river as India bans firecrackers in their country

The US Embassy in India was shimmering with lights and diyas on the occasion of Diwali on November 4th. The New York City (NYC) celebrated Diwali with a display of fireworks over the Hudson river encouraging Indian Americans to celebrate Diwali while having meaningful conversations about the festival with their friends, neighbors and coworkers from all cultures. It was the first time in history that fireworks of this extent happened on New York's Hudson river apart from the 4th of July celebrations.
AFP

India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
INDIA
WFAA

Thousands across the Dallas metro are celebrating Diwali

DALLAS — At Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple in Frisco, priests are chanting mantras of hope and encouragement. “It’s the removal of ignorance, darkness,” explained Prakasa Rao Velagapuei, from Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple. After a difficult year-and-a-half, millions of people around the world - and thousands here in the Dallas metro...
DALLAS, TX
Community Policy