Awards Coordinator

 9 days ago
Awards Coordinator, Defence Relationship Management, MOD

£25,388 plus excellent benefits

Central London, with occasional UK travel

Defence Relationship Management (DRM) partners with organisations throughout the UK to support civilian employment for the Armed Forces community including Reservists, families and those who are no longer in service. It advises organisations on how to improve fairness for the Armed Forces community in the consumer market and encourages Forces-friendly HR policies. It supports employers across the UK to recruit and retain those from the Armed Forces community so that business’ can access the transferable skills which Reservists and ex-forces personnel bring to the civilian workplace.

DRM delivers a range of prestigious engagement events around the country, with the flagship annual Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award ceremony attracting support from both the Royal Family and senior politicians. DRM’s work really matters. As a key delivery agent of the Armed Forces Covenant, it plays a crucial role in developing meaningful, mutually beneficial links between the Armed Forces and wider society.

The Role

The Person

  • Responsible for the day-to-day tasks that relate to the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS)
  • Take the lead on ERS Awards nomination process and be the main point of contact for enquires
  • Provide input and assist in developing improvements in regard to policy around ERS
  • Respond to enquiries from external organisations and internal stakeholders on ERS
  • Strong relationship building skills
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office and Adobe Pro
  • Strong administrative background
  • Good written and verbal communications skills

Interested candidates should email a full CV and covering letter of no more than two sides, detailing their suitability for the role via the button below, quoting ‘ERS Coord’ in the subject line.

Closing date is Monday 19 November 2021 with interviews held in the week commencing 29 November 2021. Applications without a covering letter will not be considered.

