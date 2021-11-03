CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FORD1000 HP Ford GT track cars up for grabs Limited to 30 units

By Courtesy of The Supercar Blog
JustLuxe.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2005 Ford GT was a homage to the iconic GT40 that won Le Mans four times on the trot. The Ford GT GT1 race cars developed by Switzerland-based Matech Concepts went on to...

www.justluxe.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motor1.com

Ford Brings 750-HP Mustang GT, Teal EcoBoost Cruiser To SEMA Show

This year’s SEMA Show feels packed, with Honda, Mopar, and many more making the Las Vegas pilgrimage to show off their latest aftermarket goodies. Ford will be in attendance with a convoy of debuts built by various independent modifiers, with tricked-out Rangers, Mavericks, Broncos, and F-150s at the event. There...
CARS
thedrive

Ford’s 281-HP Electric Crate Motor Costs $3,900 and You Can Buy One Now

Or you can buy two and make a powerful AWD hotrod like Ford has. We knew Ford was formally rolling out its Eluminator electric crate motor at this year's SEMA show. What we didn't know, though, is how much power it'd make—or where it came from. As the new Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept proves, it's taken from the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, a ferociously quick EV that packs a total gut-punch. While a single Eluminator motor makes 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque on its own, it can be combined with another to make 480 hp and 634 pound-feet like we see here.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 1,000-HP Ford F-350 Is Ready To Smash SEMA

Ford trucks literally make the world go round. These hardy and trustworthy workhorses can be found across the globe, doing neck-breaking work on construction sites and farms, but there's another side to these agrarian machines; people love to modify and restore them. The Ford F-350 Super Duty is a truck that is dear to the aftermarket tuning scene, We've seen some seriously modified versions of the modern vehicle, and tons of resto-mods to classic generations, but this 1972 Gateway "Godzilla" F-350 might just be the coolest creation yet. This crazy truck is set to blow minds at the SEMA show in Las Vegas on November 2, 2021, and we get a sneak peek at it before it goes on show.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Ford Has Debuted a New 281-HP Electric Crate Motor

Ford revealed an electric crate motor based on the motor it uses to power the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. In a press statement, the automaker revealed that the "Eluminator e-crate motor" provides 281 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. The new motor is already available at online retailers...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Track Cars#Hp#Ford Gt#Matech Concepts#Fia#Gt1#Ford Performance#Ap#Michelin Pilot Sport#Motor Bella
Zacks.com

Ford F-100 Eluminator Lights It Up: EV-Crate Motors Produce 480-HP

F - Free Report) as its little pal Rivian gets ready to IPO at a valuation bigger than Honda's. Then Tuesday, the "heritage" automaker went back to its roots with an old-school concept truck to demonstrate a powerful new EV customization vision. Here was part of the PR reveal... LAS...
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 903 HP 2015 McLaren P1 Hybrid Only Has 433 Miles on It—and It’s Up for Grabs

Through November 10, online automotive auction house CollectingCars.com is offering a 2015 McLaren P1, the plug-in hybrid hypercar that launched the British marque into the then-furthest reaches of the performance firmament. Debuting at the 2012 Paris Motor Show, the P1 was a pivotal statement, the spiritual successor to McLaren’s F1 (produced from 1992 through 1998) as McLaren jumped into the electrified fray with the likes of Ferrari’s LaFerrari and Porsche’s 918 Spyder. With a top speed of 217 mph and a zero-to-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds (reaching 124 mph in 6.8 seconds), the P1 met every performance standard of the...
BUYING CARS
techeblog.com

Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept Truck Uses Mach-E GT Performance Edition Battery Electric Powertrain

Revealed at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas, the Ford F-100 Eluminator is based on a heritage 1978 F-100 pickup, but with several modern upgrades. It features all-wheel drive via two powerful electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, generating 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft. of torque. Want to build your own Eluminator? Just pick up this e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
thedrive

2021 Ford F-150 Supercharger Kit: 700 HP, Won’t Void Your Warranty

It'll let the 5.0-liter V8 F-150 hit 60 mph in less than five seconds. If all you want from life is a new, factory-backed, 700-horsepower pickup truck but the Ford tattoo on your chest prohibits you from buying a Ram 1500 TRX, worry no more because Ford Performance will be offering a new supercharger kit for the 2021 F-150 that takes the truck to Hellcat territory.
CARS
AutoExpress

Next Mercedes-AMG GT to be fixed roof only and more track-biased

Mercedes will use the new MSA spaceframe platform underpinning the new AMG developed SL in the next Mercedes-AMG GT, which may have to be repositioned as a more hardcore offering, according to AMG high-ups. Speaking to Auto Express, AMG boss Philip Schiemer and chief technology officer Jochen Hermann outlined the...
CARS
Autoblog

Ford's 2021 SEMA Mustang builds: from EcoBoost coupe to Mach-E GT

Ford's 2021 SEMA spotlight is undoubtedly on its trucks, but the Mustang and Mustang Mach-E got some love too. In fact, the latter is the real headliner here, with three Mach-E builds making the cut alongside an EcoBoost and GT coupe. Ford sent around some preview images and build details for all five on Friday, so here's a cheat sheet for those of you who plan to see them in person in Las Vegas next week:
CARS
insideevs.com

DeMuro Puts "Electric Muscle Car" Stamp On Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Doug DeMuro has reviewed the Mustang Mach-E about a year ago, and now he’s back with a video of the top-dog Mach-E GT. He calls the performance model “an electric muscle car” in the review's title and that is high praise coming from someone who regularly drives ICE sports cars, including Mustangs.
CARS
Autoblog

Merecedes-Benz EQS, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Subaru Forester Wilderness | Autoblog Podcast #702

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick. They've been driving some exciting new EVs, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and the Mercedes-Benz EQS. They also discuss driving the new Subaru Forester Wilderness, as well as the perfectly agreeable Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid. James compares four big-name off-roaders — the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner and Land Rover Defender — based on their ability to accommodate a big load of luggage.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Performance F-150 V8 Supercharger Kit Gives Your Truck 700 HP

None of us would call modern full-size trucks underpowered these days. Just take a look at the current Ford F-150. In terms of horsepower rating, the least powerful option is the 3.0-liter Powerstroke V6, but even that puts out 250 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and an even more impressive 440 pound-feet (697 Newton-meters) of torque.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Installing a Short-Throw Shifter in a New Edge Ford Mustang GT

I recently ventured into high-mileage New Edge Ford Mustang GT territory. The saga continued when I finally threw down for a short-throw shifter. This may come down to personal preference, but a short-throw shifter can make all the difference, especially in an SN95 Mustang. With all your skill involved, you could be the best manual-shift car driver on the planet, but at some point, the mechanics of the car itself may limit you. I am by no stretch of the imagination the best manual-shift car driver, but as soon as I sat in that car, I knew it was time for that stock shifter to go.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford and Multimatic partner for Bronco customer race car

Bronco Desert Racer has been described by Canadian firm as “the ultimate production desert racing vehicle”. Multimatic and Ford Performance have revealed a bespoke Bronco geared for desert racing. The Ford Bronco Desert Racer (DR), described by the Candian engineering firm as “the ultimate production desert racing vehicle,” is an...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Ford Unveils Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept at SEMA

The North American car show SEMA has kicked off, and staying true to itself, it is already playing host to a number of wild concept cars — including Ford‘s latest offering, the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT concept. “Inspired by Carroll Shelby’s own dream for electric performance,” this concept car draws...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy