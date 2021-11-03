CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Office Manager & PA to Chief Exec

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hR5BG_0clqff5w00

Haringey Education Partnership is a schools-own schools-led company that provides school improvement services and professional learning. We have a high-performing school system and a strong collaborative ethos.

HEP empowers and enables schools to work together, to share good practice and to support and hold each other to account on behalf of our children and young people. We are seeking to engage a highly motivated and experienced individual to be the Office Manager of Haringey Education Partnership and Personal Assistant to the Chief Executive and Senior Leadership Team.

You will undertake a full range of administrative duties; ensure the efficient and effective running of the HEP office and business functions, and take a significant role in business development.

Job: OFFICE MANAGER & PA TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Location: Haringey, London

Contract: Full time

Salary: £30k - £35k, generous annual leave and pension

Closing date: 24 November, noon 2021

Interviews: 1 December 2021

Find more information and a candidate pack at https://www.haringeyeducationpartnership.co.uk/about-hep-2/vacancies/

Contact James Page: James.Page@haringeyeducationpartnership.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Manager Pa#Senior Leadership Team#Manager Pa
Variety

Endeavor Chief Human Resources Officer Kerry Chandler Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor chief human resources officer Kerry Chandler is departing her post, Variety has learned exclusively. The executive joined Ari Emanuel’s shop in 2018, ahead of a watershed moment for the business that has since gone public and continues to acquire portfolio properties outside its core talent representation and events verticals. She is said to be pursuing other opportunities. In a companywide memo obtained by Variety, Emanuel said that when Chandler joined the organization, “we lacked a truly global, professionalized HR organization. We were a smaller, private company with big ambitions and a relentless pace. While the pace hasn’t changed, our company has...
BUSINESS
williamsonhomepage.com

LifePoint taps Optum exec to be chief of staff

Brentwood-based LifePoint Health has appointed former Optum vice president of strategy and operations Charles Wang to serve as chief of staff. Wang comes to the health system amid a merger with Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare, a transaction that has already spun-off a new health system, ScionHealth, consisting of 79 facilities across 25 states.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Backcountry Hires Chief Product Officer

Backcountry announced it had hired Colby Black as chief product officer, effective immediately. Black will be responsible for leading the product development and strategy for its in-house brands Backcountry Gear and Apparel,. Stoic, and Basin & Range, as well as third-party merchandising and collaborative partnerships. Black’s job priorities include introducing...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
securitymagazine.com

Rohinee Mohindroo joins Sitecore as Chief Information Officer

Rohinee Mohindroo has been named the new Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Sitecore, a management software provider. Mohindroo will be responsible for the firm's business solutions and information technology operations, security and programs. Prior to Sitecore, Mohindroo held roles at Genpact and Amelia, an IPsoft company. She also served as...
SOFTWARE
washingtonexec.com

Serco Taps Trey Theimer as Chief Growth Officer

Serco Inc. has announced the appointment of Trey Theimer as chief growth officer and senior vice president. Theimer has more than 20 years of experience leading business development teams and strategic growth initiatives for government contractors focused on military and civilian agencies. In her new role, she will oversee growth...
BUSINESS
thetimes24-7.com

IDDC Announces Chief Operating Officer, Chief of Staff

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) Elaine Bedel announced David Holt as Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff. “David comes to IDDC with a resume that includes working in and around government, while also having both private and not-for-profit sector...
ECONOMY
Grand Rapids Business Journal

SpartanNash hires new chief legal officer

SpartanNash will welcome a new leader for its legal functions next week. The Byron Center-based grocery company said Monday, Nov. 1, it hired Ileana McAlary as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective Nov. 15. McAlary will lead the company’s legal functions and report to SpartanNash President...
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Pronet Gaming appoints new chief technology officer

IGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming has appointed Nedda Kaltcheva as its new chief technology officer. Her appointment follows the opening of Pronet Gaming’s office in Sofia, Bulgaria, where Kaltcheva will be based. Pronet plans to increase the number of developers across all of its locations as it seeks to strengthen...
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Optum exec tapped as chief commercial officer at virtual care company

Cricket Health tapped former Optum Health executive Ryan Jacobs as its chief commercial officer. Cricket Health is a kidney care company that delivers support through telehealth and by phone, according to an Oct. 27 news release. At the company, Mr. Jacobs will oversee commercial strategy, growth, network development and marketing.
BUSINESS
Forbes

As The Enterprise Transforms, So Must The Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Accounting Officer at BlackLine, providing finance and accounting automation solutions. The digital transformation of enterprises has been underway for some time, cycling forward at moderate speed until the pandemic kicked it into high gear. Across organizations in different industry sectors, CFOs are focused on long-term strategic growth and forecasts, and CIOs are engrossed in providing digital data toward these ends. In between, someone must take the handoff from the CIO to ensure accurate financial data and metrics before passing the baton to the CFO.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Crayon Appoints Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer

Jenkins Will Accelerate Product Development as Company Positions for Strong Growth in 2022. Crayon, the competitive intelligence backbone for mid-market and enterprise businesses, announces the appointment of Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer. With a career spanning over a decade in the software industry, Jenkins will lead Crayon’s product team and leverage her experience to further evolve the company’s award-winning competitive intelligence platform.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Dow Exec Joins Minerals-Provider Covia as Chief Legal Officer

Duncan Stuart, Covia's new chief legal officer, spent 28 years at the Dow Chemical Co. Prior to Dow, Stuart was a partner at Bankston & McCollum for more five years. Covia recently restructured in bankruptcy court, slashing debt. Covia, a provider of minerals to the manufacturing and energy markets that...
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Xsolis names chief revenue officer

Fast-growing health care software firm Xsolis has appointed Tim Kostner to serve as chief revenue officer. Kostner fills the new role at Xsolis after more than two years as chief growth officer at Kansas-based WellSky, a population health software company. Prior to that, for more than 21 years, he was a senior vice president at health care IT provide Cerner Corporation.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

FWF Appoints Josh Brawley as Chief Operating Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) Founder and Chairman Brian Bennett announced a new Chief Operating Officer this week. Josh Brawley, formerly the company’s Vice President, steps into a new role that shapes senior leadership and fosters continued growth. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to work...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
aithority.com

Tanium Appoints Chief Marketing Officer Steve Daheb

Tanium, the platform that organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints, announced the appointment of Steve Daheb to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Daheb is a marketing veteran in the IT industry with a long history of successfully driving business growth through corporate strategy, go-to-market execution, brand reimagining and demand creation for start-up, mid-late stage private and public companies.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy