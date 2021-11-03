Office Manager & PA to Chief Exec

Haringey Education Partnership is a schools-own schools-led company that provides school improvement services and professional learning. We have a high-performing school system and a strong collaborative ethos.

HEP empowers and enables schools to work together, to share good practice and to support and hold each other to account on behalf of our children and young people. We are seeking to engage a highly motivated and experienced individual to be the Office Manager of Haringey Education Partnership and Personal Assistant to the Chief Executive and Senior Leadership Team.

You will undertake a full range of administrative duties; ensure the efficient and effective running of the HEP office and business functions, and take a significant role in business development.

Job: OFFICE MANAGER & PA TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Location: Haringey, London

Contract: Full time

Salary: £30k - £35k, generous annual leave and pension

Closing date: 24 November, noon 2021

Interviews: 1 December 2021

Find more information and a candidate pack at https://www.haringeyeducationpartnership.co.uk/about-hep-2/vacancies/

Contact James Page: James.Page@haringeyeducationpartnership.co.uk