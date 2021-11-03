CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Three Women

primetimer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "Three Women" The Magicians alum and Satisfaction vet will appear in heavily recurring roles on the Showtime series starring Shailene Woodley, DeWanda... Posted Thursday 10/21/21 at 1:53PM EDT. Showtime taps Gabrielle...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Three Women’: Jason Ralph & Blair Redford Join Showtime Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Magicians star Jason Ralph and Blair Redford (Satisfaction) have booked heavily recurring roles opposite Gabrielle Creevey in Showtime’s upcoming drama series Three Women, an hourlong series based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo. Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin star along with Blair Underwood. In Three Women, adapted by Taddeo, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in...
TV SERIES
Times Union

Showtime series 'Three Women' to film in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY — The upcoming Showtime series "Three Women" is expected to film scenes next week in Schenectady. According to an announcement pinned on the homes of residents on Baker Avenue, Possible Productions intends to film interior and exterior scenes for the show in the neighborhood and notes that some outdoor filming might require the crew to perform "intermittent traffic control."
SCHENECTADY, NY
primetimer.com

Fantasy Island renewed for Season 2, gets a holiday episode

Fox has ordered a second season of the Roselyn Sanchez-led reboot of the classic 1977-1984 ABC fantasy drama series three months after its premiere. Additionally, Fox announced that Fantasy Island will return Dec. 21 with a special holiday episode. Fantasy Island has averaged 3 million viewers since premiering in August, becoming the top scripted show in the key 18-49 demo over the summer. “Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, Fantasy Island was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “(Showrunners) Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lola Kirke
Person
Blair Underwood
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Shailene Woodley
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Al B. Sure! Reveals His Cousin Christopher Williams Is In A Coma

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Al B. Sure! shared some shocking news with his fans yesterday evening regarding the medical issues that fellow 80’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is allegedly suffering from. The singer, real name...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy#The Magicians#Drama#Big Little Lies#Showtime
Harper's Bazaar

Young Tracee Ellis Ross Was Very Chill About Her Famous Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross can be very down-to-earth about her mother, superstar Diana Ross. The Black-ish actor's longtime friend and collaborator, writer and activist Michaela Angela Davis, recalled meeting Ross and her mom for the first time in the star's Harper's Bazaar cover story. The duo, who are executive-producing the upcoming docuseries The Hair Tales together, met while working for the lifestyle magazine Mirabella over two decades ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Parents: Meet The Actress’ Legendary Mom & Dad

Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of the iconic singer Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. Find out more about the incredible duo here. Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, may be known as an actress on popular shows like Girlfriends and Black-ish, but she’s also the daughter of a legendary mother and father. As one of five children born to the iconic singer Diana Ross and one of three children born to music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, she comes from quite a talented family. The doting child of the famous duo often shows off her love for her folks by gushing over them on social media and sharing memorable moments through epic photos.
MUSIC
Variety

‘NCIS’ Pays ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Watch: Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner. Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy