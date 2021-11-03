Three Women

Fox has ordered a second season of the Roselyn Sanchez-led reboot of the classic 1977-1984 ABC fantasy drama series three months after its premiere. Additionally, Fox announced that Fantasy Island will return Dec. 21 with a special holiday episode. Fantasy Island has averaged 3 million viewers since premiering in August, becoming the top scripted show in the key 18-49 demo over the summer. “Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, Fantasy Island was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “(Showrunners) Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

