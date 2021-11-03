CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Transcript: Chris Mack previews final exhibition

By Mike Rutherford
Card Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(On how well they executed the new offensive system in their first time against an actual opponent) We’re not a finished product by any means. I thought our baseline effort was really good. That’s where it starts. Just our remembrance to run the floor each and every trip, whether it’s going...

www.cardchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Sends Clear Message About Justin Fields

Seven starts into his pro career, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has thrown twice as many interceptions as he has touchdowns. However, Fields’ auspicious performance in Week 9 at Pittsburgh left Cris Collinsworth convinced that Chicago has found its QB of the future. As Collinsworth pointed out on Twitter Tuesday...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pegues
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Browns Announce Official Decision On RB Nick Chubb

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb tested positive for COVID-19. Rookie tailback Demetric Felton also tested positive this week. A few hours after that report surfaced, the Browns placed Chubb and Felton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It was a necessary move for the...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tuesday’s Manning Family News

The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Work Out 3 RBs After Latest Alvin Kamara Rumors

Alvin Kamara has really been the only consistent performer on offense for the Saints this season. Unfortunately, it sounds like he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury. “Saints tried out three running backs today,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football tweeted on Tuesday. “Have been hearing whispers that Kamara might have gotten a little banged up on Sunday. Something to monitor this week.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#American Football#Kentucky State
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to make a significant move at the quarterback position. According to reports from NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Joe Person, the NFC South franchise is expected to sign veteran QB Matt Barkley. This move is likely being made in conjunction with some recent injury...
NFL
Detroit News

Michigan State using final exhibition to set playing group

East Lansing — Michigan State is only days away from opening the season against No. 3 Kansas, but that doesn’t mean the Spartans are busy at this point dialing in on the Jayhawks. Instead, Michigan State is working on finalizing a starting lineup while trying to narrow in on a...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Official Decision On Kicker Greg Zuerlein

The Cowboys have placed starting kicker Greg Zuerlein on the reserve/COVID-19 list. To make matters worse, they don’t have a backup currently on the roster. Zuerlein, meanwhile, will most likely be absent for the game. It’s still plausible he plays, though. It’ll ultimately depend on whether or not he’s been placed on the COVID-19 list because of a positive test or close contact.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chris Mack, Dre Davis Talk Start of Exhibition Play

After several weeks of practicing against each other over the course of the offseason and into the preseason, the Louisville men's basketball program is finally playing an actual opponent. Ahead of the start of the regular season on Nov. 9, the Cardinals are set to host a pair of teams...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

WATCH: Sydney Parrish previews Thursday's exhibition opener

Sophomore wing Sydney Parrish spoke with media members for about seven minutes prior to Thursday's exhibition opener with Saint Martin's. Parrish is one of six returning players from last year's team and figures to take a big step in production from her freshman season in 2020. The team will open...
BASKETBALL
sicem365.com

Video & Transcript: Dave Aranda Previews Away Game At TCU

Head Coach Dave Aranda took questions Monday morning looking forward to Baylor's away game at TCU on Saturday. Aranda: It's good to see you guys. You know, being able to look at the tape from Saturday, a lot of good. There, there's a fair amount of correction though. I think I can look at perimeter blocking and execution on offense and on defense doing your one-eleventh, not going outside of a job assignment. Probably too many busts on that, on that side of the ball. I think special teams really working hard to get big plays in the return game. I think that is something that can be, and it should be a big part of our game, but you know, really outside of those things, just so many positives, really proud of the team, proud of the coaches. You know, I think coming off the, by working and getting into a rhythm of practice where guys are really intentional about bringing their best day in and day out, I think, you know, we always look for really exceptional things and it's really doing the unexceptional in an exceptional way, you know, every day, day by day. And to get back in the groove of that, I think was really what led to Saturday. You know got another great opponent coming up, you know, heard the news like you guys did yesterday with coach Patterson, my heart breaks for him. You know, I can remember him coming up as a young coach and finding kind of bootleg videos of coach Patterson, putting in a defense. And you know, there's like a five tape series somehow that was filmed and I've got two tapes and I'm trying to find like where the other tapes are at. And, you know I had my Hotmail account and trying to find people that have this and have that. And what is this coverage that he's talking about? And you know, I can remember when after the rose bowl game, when coach Glasgow's talking about defense and it's like a Nike, it's like something you have to pay money to get into. And so I didn't have any money, you to find... asking my mom for money so that I can pay. So I can listen to the coach talk about their defense. And so it's just. You know, a lot of memories of learning ball and learning teaching methods and you know, what to do and what not to do. And so it's a sad day thing as a coach, you know, you don't ever want to see it, you know, it's part of it. I think it always reminds you of when you're growing people and you're really kinda pouring into, to you know, becoming a better version of yourself and then you have to measure that versus, you know, being a performer, you know, I think the reality sets in. It's difficult to accept still.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy