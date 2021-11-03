Transcript: Chris Mack previews final exhibition

Head Coach Dave Aranda took questions Monday morning looking forward to Baylor's away game at TCU on Saturday. Aranda: It's good to see you guys. You know, being able to look at the tape from Saturday, a lot of good. There, there's a fair amount of correction though. I think I can look at perimeter blocking and execution on offense and on defense doing your one-eleventh, not going outside of a job assignment. Probably too many busts on that, on that side of the ball. I think special teams really working hard to get big plays in the return game. I think that is something that can be, and it should be a big part of our game, but you know, really outside of those things, just so many positives, really proud of the team, proud of the coaches. You know, I think coming off the, by working and getting into a rhythm of practice where guys are really intentional about bringing their best day in and day out, I think, you know, we always look for really exceptional things and it's really doing the unexceptional in an exceptional way, you know, every day, day by day. And to get back in the groove of that, I think was really what led to Saturday. You know got another great opponent coming up, you know, heard the news like you guys did yesterday with coach Patterson, my heart breaks for him. You know, I can remember him coming up as a young coach and finding kind of bootleg videos of coach Patterson, putting in a defense. And you know, there's like a five tape series somehow that was filmed and I've got two tapes and I'm trying to find like where the other tapes are at. And, you know I had my Hotmail account and trying to find people that have this and have that. And what is this coverage that he's talking about? And you know, I can remember when after the rose bowl game, when coach Glasgow's talking about defense and it's like a Nike, it's like something you have to pay money to get into. And so I didn't have any money, you to find... asking my mom for money so that I can pay. So I can listen to the coach talk about their defense. And so it's just. You know, a lot of memories of learning ball and learning teaching methods and you know, what to do and what not to do. And so it's a sad day thing as a coach, you know, you don't ever want to see it, you know, it's part of it. I think it always reminds you of when you're growing people and you're really kinda pouring into, to you know, becoming a better version of yourself and then you have to measure that versus, you know, being a performer, you know, I think the reality sets in. It's difficult to accept still.

